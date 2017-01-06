|
Nice column in the Halifax Courier today with the Halifax Blue Sox boss,
In a nutshell, he is basically stating that he's happy the RFL have ensured the Bulls remain in the Championship, and wishes us all the best!
Wonder if there will be a protest outside the shay tonight, asking for his head to be placed on a spear and left for all to see on entry to Shelf.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:41 pm
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:45 pm
Yes. The news was broken on this very forum, and subsequently in the trade press.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:46 pm
