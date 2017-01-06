WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:01 am
Bulliac wrote:
The earliest records have the our club playing at Little Horton Cricket Club’s ground just off All Saint’s Road near to St. Lukes’s Hospital and then having what can only be called a peripatetic existence until moving to Park Avenue in 1880. In 1885 Bradford Rugby Club is listed as one of the inaugural clubs in the Northern Union which was the precursor of the Rugby League.

This all leads to a debate about just what constitutes a ‘club’ and as to how certain aspects of it can fall by the way side, whilst the ‘club’ itself seems carry on ad infinitum and to the question of exactly how do we define ‘ a club’.

It’s perhaps easier to say what it isn’t. It isn’t, for instance, the players because they change constantly nor is it the directors for similar reasons. It isn’t just the supporters either because eventually we die or lose interest, it isn’t the ground or any set of buildings either since they can be changed too. It isn’t any commercial aspect either since we still regard any new company formed to run the club as still being ‘the club’. It isn’t even a combination of any or all of the above.

It seems that the ‘club’ is some kind of spiritual link, in which the baton is passed through the generations but which has no logical link to earthly considerations like businesses going bust or changes in circumstance. Since this is so, can we disregard the 1907 decision to play soccer and the 1963 playing and financial disaster and indeed our most recent brushes with demise, which killed a few companies but which clearly didn’t end the ‘club’ and we can stick to the Bulls/Northern being born in 1863?

For those who made it to the end, I thank you for your patience!


The board administrators should pin this post as a standalone 'sticky' for all time on the Bradford board.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:02 am
Those who think that the soul of a club is defined by a Companies House registration, or an RFL membership certificate, truly are sad people with no comprehension of what it's all about. I have been a Bradford fan since Northern days and the spirit of the Bradford club remained intact into the Bulls incarnations, indeed it was that spirit, embodied by Sir Trev, that kept the concept alive. The formation of Bradford Bulls (1964) Ltd (as it then was) was irrelevant to the club.

Whether it is a different legal entity isn't the point at all. Who ever was a supporter of a limited company?

Edit: Or, I agree with Bulliac :)
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:04 pm
Will the club be retaining the 'Bulls' brand, although I would like to see you revert back to 'Northern', if of course a new co comes to fruition.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:07 pm
Paul_HKR wrote:
Will the club be retaining the 'Bulls' brand, although I would like to see you revert back to 'Northern', if of course a new co comes to fruition.


If the Richardson bid is successful, the fact he's acquired the domain name for the website and stuck wth the Bulls branding on the holding page, suggests he'll be sticking with that name. If it's anyone else, god knows.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:29 pm
How do you brand and create merchandise for a general direction?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:45 pm
RAB Sox gets my vote

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:05 pm
[quote="rugbyreddog"]RAB Sox gets my vote[/quote


Not thundersharks or gianteagles????
