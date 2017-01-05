WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:32 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1399
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
sir steve menzies wrote:
Things not looking all doom and gloom in relation to player rendition.

I'm not sure we need to go that far! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extraordinary_rendition
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:36 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7236
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
ridlerbull wrote:
I'm not sure we need to go that far! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extraordinary_rendition


Wasn't it the Bosman Rule that got rid of that? We might get it back once we're out of the EU. We should keep our options open.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:05 pm
Binosh User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 561
Clare announced at Leigh.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:53 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Depends whose asking
redeverready wrote:
The Rfl can help speed up this process bringing it down to weeks.


Oh no please not more favouritism from the RFL :lol:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:01 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Depends whose asking
RAB90 wrote:
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;

1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant
.....................................


Can we put this as a sticky to save the trolls having to read all the previous pages before they start ranting that......... we want our cake and eat it......favouritism.........Bulls fans should be grateful......why are you complaining....blah, blah, blah, blah blah

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:29 am
Godiswithers Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 4
How will fans of other clubs cope???
Reading this part of the RFL statement

It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club.

Most of the insults won't work anymore
You're not a big club anymore- err no we are new
You're not in super league anymore- err we never have been
And so on and so forth
It will be a club with no history
It may be called Bradford and play at odsal but will have no links to previous Bradford sides

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:15 am
FevGrinder User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 465
Godiswithers wrote:
How will fans of other clubs cope???
Reading this part of the RFL statement

It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club.

Most of the insults won't work anymore
You're not a big club anymore- err no we are new
You're not in super league anymore- err we never have been
And so on and so forth
It will be a club with no history
It may be called Bradford and play at odsal but will have no links to previous Bradford sides


But you could have said that in 1964 when the club was re-formed then having gone bust in 1963, but as far as I can see "Bradford Bulls" has always claimed all the history back to 1863.

Personally I have no problem with any Bradford "NewCo" claiming all the Bradford history from 1863-2016, why would you not?

I just wish the "NewCo" all the best (except when playing Fev obviously) especially for the Bradford fans. We are (or at least we should be) one big RL family, okay we bicker from time to time, but we all morn when one of our own is afflicted.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:41 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25646
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Prof Tony Collins never had any issue with the Bulls claiming honours won by Northern and by Bradford as part of their history.

If it's good enough for him then it's good enough for me.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, bewaresheep, Bing [Bot], bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, bren2k, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Cibaman, Clearwing, coco the fullback, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, EW for PM, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, kapow, linebacker53, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, mk_fc, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, RoyBoy29, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Steel City Bull, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Horses Mouth, thepimp007, Top House Lad, vbfg, vitch, woolly07, zapperbull and 654 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,0051,92975,6574,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  