Godiswithers wrote: How will fans of other clubs cope???

Reading this part of the RFL statement



It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club.



Most of the insults won't work anymore

You're not a big club anymore- err no we are new

You're not in super league anymore- err we never have been

And so on and so forth

It will be a club with no history

It may be called Bradford and play at odsal but will have no links to previous Bradford sides

But you could have said that in 1964 when the club was re-formed then having gone bust in 1963, but as far as I can see "Bradford Bulls" has always claimed all the history back to 1863.Personally I have no problem with any Bradford "NewCo" claiming all the Bradford history from 1863-2016, why would you not?I just wish the "NewCo" all the best (except when playing Fev obviously) especially for the Bradford fans. We are (or at least we should be) one big RL family, okay we bicker from time to time, but we all morn when one of our own is afflicted.