|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1399
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:36 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7236Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Wasn't it the Bosman Rule that got rid of that? We might get it back once we're out of the EU. We should keep our options open.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 561
|
Clare announced at Leigh.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:53 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Depends whose asking
|
redeverready wrote:
The Rfl can help speed up this process bringing it down to weeks.
Oh no please not more favouritism from the RFL
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:01 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Depends whose asking
|
RAB90 wrote:
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;
1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant
.....................................
Can we put this as a sticky to save the trolls having to read all the previous pages before they start ranting that......... we want our cake and eat it......favouritism.........Bulls fans should be grateful......why are you complaining....blah, blah, blah, blah blah
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:29 am
|
Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 4
|
How will fans of other clubs cope???
Reading this part of the RFL statement
It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club.
Most of the insults won't work anymore
You're not a big club anymore- err no we are new
You're not in super league anymore- err we never have been
And so on and so forth
It will be a club with no history
It may be called Bradford and play at odsal but will have no links to previous Bradford sides
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 465
|
Godiswithers wrote:
How will fans of other clubs cope???
Reading this part of the RFL statement
It is hoped that many of the supporters and stakeholders of Bradford Bulls would naturally, in the absence of any other Bradford based RL club, switch their allegiance to the new RL club.
Most of the insults won't work anymore
You're not a big club anymore- err no we are new
You're not in super league anymore- err we never have been
And so on and so forth
It will be a club with no history
It may be called Bradford and play at odsal but will have no links to previous Bradford sides
But you could have said that in 1964 when the club was re-formed then having gone bust in 1963, but as far as I can see "Bradford Bulls" has always claimed all the history back to 1863.
Personally I have no problem with any Bradford "NewCo" claiming all the Bradford history from 1863-2016, why would you not?
I just wish the "NewCo" all the best (except when playing Fev obviously) especially for the Bradford fans. We are (or at least we should be) one big RL family, okay we bicker from time to time, but we all morn when one of our own is afflicted.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:41 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25646
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Prof Tony Collins never had any issue with the Bulls claiming honours won by Northern and by Bradford as part of their history.
If it's good enough for him then it's good enough for me.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, bewaresheep, Bing [Bot], bitterundtwistedbull, Bramley Dog, bren2k, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Cibaman, Clearwing, coco the fullback, debaser, djhudds, dummyrunner, EW for PM, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, kapow, linebacker53, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, mk_fc, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, RoyBoy29, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Steel City Bull, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Horses Mouth, thepimp007, Top House Lad, vbfg, vitch, woolly07, zapperbull and 654 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|