If - big if obviously - season tickets bought by us mugs are honoured, a new owner will obviously want to sell more season tickets, but would anyone really pay the same price as before (the % reduced buy one get one free upon promotion price)? I doubt it.
But what of those who did pay that price? Free merch vouchers?
Yes, it's down the line but it could be on us sooner than we think.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:26 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Change of subject slightly, did I understand that Chisolm had played for France if so how to it affect his nationality status. Is the guy Haggerty who retired now free to play for Toronto? I guess he will be.
Think he has a French passport so is EU and not on overseas register, he is, of course, non-federation trained though.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:30 pm
Things are looking up .. we haven't had a "Player X" has joined "Club Y" announcement for over an hour ...
Users browsing this forum: AJW, ant1, ATS1, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, brooklands tap room, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debbier, Drust, Duckman, Dux, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Frosties., fun time frankie, HamsterChops, hatty, hereagain, Higgin34, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, linebacker53, Mirfieldbull, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, raceman, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, stouffer, Stul, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tikkabull, Top House Lad, vbfg, Wildthing and 640 guests
