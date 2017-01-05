|
Think we've jumped the gun here. If you take the 460 pages from the orig post, 80 from Phoenix thread and 10 from Players meet new owner, we would be over 550 pages by now.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:03 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Aye. And the site would have stopped working.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:04 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:59 pm
vbfg wrote:
Aye. And the site would have stopped working.
That's it. Blame the technology.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:03 pm
Am I the only one that's singing the "Back Home" tune in my head every time I click on this thread? (I appreciate most won't get the reference)
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:05 pm
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:16 pm
So they still think we should take up the poisoned chalice and waste a season getting relegated AND they hope fans will support this. I don't know which world these people inhabit but I'm glad I don't live there. It's bad enough where I am..
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:20 pm
Change of subject slightly, did I understand that Chisolm had played for France if so how to it affect his nationality status. Is the guy Haggerty who retired now free to play for Toronto? I guess he will be.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:21 pm
Bulliac wrote:
So they still think we should take up the poisoned chalice and waste a season getting relegated AND they hope fans will support this. I don't know which world these people inhabit but I'm glad I don't live there. It's bad enough where I am..
And the new owners have to personally guarantee any and all central funding for the next three seasons, being responsible for paying it back if we go pop in admin 4 by the end of 2019.
But that's a really interesting and for once transparent article so we can see exactly what the new owners are getting into. Makes me doubt they'll be anything of substance from the supposed 4pm meeting if the rfl published this in thw last few mins.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:22 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Is the guy Haggerty who retired now free to play for Toronto? I guess he will be.
I would say he definitely is. The club will have been holding on to his registration, but if the club no longer exists, that registration will be null and void along with all the other players who have just been made redundant.
Users browsing this forum: AJW, ATS1, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, brooklands tap room, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debbier, Drust, Duckman, Dux, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Frosties., fun time frankie, HamsterChops, hatty, hereagain, Higgin34, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, linebacker53, Mirfieldbull, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, raceman, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, stouffer, Stul, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tikkabull, Top House Lad, vbfg, Wildthing and 644 guests
