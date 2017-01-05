Bulliac wrote: So they still think we should take up the poisoned chalice and waste a season getting relegated AND they hope fans will support this. I don't know which world these people inhabit but I'm glad I don't live there. It's bad enough where I am..

And the new owners have to personally guarantee any and all central funding for the next three seasons, being responsible for paying it back if we go pop in admin 4 by the end of 2019.But that's a really interesting and for once transparent article so we can see exactly what the new owners are getting into. Makes me doubt they'll be anything of substance from the supposed 4pm meeting if the rfl published this in thw last few mins.