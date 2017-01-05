WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:54 pm
Think we've jumped the gun here. If you take the 460 pages from the orig post, 80 from Phoenix thread and 10 from Players meet new owner, we would be over 550 pages by now.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:03 pm
Aye. And the site would have stopped working.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:04 pm
Merge the threads!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:59 pm
vbfg wrote:
Aye. And the site would have stopped working.

That's it. Blame the technology.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:03 pm
Am I the only one that's singing the "Back Home" tune in my head every time I click on this thread? (I appreciate most won't get the reference)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:05 pm
RFL Statement on Professional Rugby League club in Bradford

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:16 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
RFL Statement on Professional Rugby League club in Bradford

So they still think we should take up the poisoned chalice and waste a season getting relegated AND they hope fans will support this. I don't know which world these people inhabit but I'm glad I don't live there. It's bad enough where I am..
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:20 pm
Change of subject slightly, did I understand that Chisolm had played for France if so how to it affect his nationality status. Is the guy Haggerty who retired now free to play for Toronto? I guess he will be.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:21 pm
Bulliac wrote:
So they still think we should take up the poisoned chalice and waste a season getting relegated AND they hope fans will support this. I don't know which world these people inhabit but I'm glad I don't live there. It's bad enough where I am..


And the new owners have to personally guarantee any and all central funding for the next three seasons, being responsible for paying it back if we go pop in admin 4 by the end of 2019.

But that's a really interesting and for once transparent article so we can see exactly what the new owners are getting into. Makes me doubt they'll be anything of substance from the supposed 4pm meeting if the rfl published this in thw last few mins.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:22 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
Is the guy Haggerty who retired now free to play for Toronto? I guess he will be.


I would say he definitely is. The club will have been holding on to his registration, but if the club no longer exists, that registration will be null and void along with all the other players who have just been made redundant.
