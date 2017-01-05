|
Bullmans Parade wrote:
My understanding pre-liquidation was that most bids revolved around having the option to buy back the lease completely - is there any reason to suggest this would now not be a requirement of the bidders?
There were at least two interested parties who did not have the lease as their primary concern, I've no idea how far into the bidding process they went but they are both one of the 10 interested parties still, 1 of them is lamb and Irvine.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:49 am
hooligan27 wrote:
Blaming the rent you paid why not blame the person who signed 30+ full time players when they was cr@p went and signed more.
Nothing to do with the lease why not have a part time club with that amount of players or a full time club with less players.
You was not in superleague get you bully spectacles off this is down to how its run not the rfl or the rent
My god another know it all with all your expertise why dont you put a bid in and show them how it should be done
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:50 am
hooligan27 wrote:
Blaming the rent you paid why not blame the person who signed 30+ full time players when they was cr@p went and signed more.
Nothing to do with the lease why not have a part time club with that amount of players or a full time club with less players.
You was not in superleague get you bully spectacles off this is down to how its run not the rfl or the rent
If you want to get into that we could point out that those crap players were signed by Ferres. Ferres was picked as a safe pair of hands as MG knew nothing about rugby. Who could possibly consider Ferres a safe pair of hands? Oh, that's right. The RFL
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:51 am
HamsterChops wrote:
And another one who hasn't read all the other posts where people do nothing but blame Marc Green.
If you're going to troll, at least make sure you have the correct info first.
When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault
30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.
Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:52 am
thepimp007 wrote:
My god another know it all with all your expertise why dont you put a bid in and show them how it should be done
Who would want to buy a team who will play in a crater
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:52 am
No-one is complaining about the 70k, it is the 70k AND the maintenance.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:53 am
There are people walking their whippet down their one street town seething about how all Bradford fans think the world owes them something. They get home, hang up their flat cap and switch on the computer and have a rant.
They could spend a cursory 5 minutes establishing from previous posts that this is fiction but the frothing spittle doesn't afford them the time to do so as the monitor becomes obscured.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:55 am
hooligan27 wrote:
When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault
30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.
Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else
If only we had your financial prowess a few months back. Thanks for taking the time out of your busy schedule to post, Lord Sugar.
PS - We all want to start in League One as well, but I know how busy you financial experts are so I can forgive you for ignoring 99% of this thread
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
It would perhaps simplify things if we all agreed on the following:
1. We are Bradford
2. The world does owe us a living.
Perhaps now we can move forward.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
hooligan27 wrote:
When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault
30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.
Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else
Again, I suggest you read the rest of the thread. I know it's a lot of pages, but you'll find a lot of those points have already been made and agreed on by most (if not all) Bradford fans. You can rant all you like, but you're only ranting about things that we've all already said too.
That's assuming break time isn't over and you have to go back to class, obviously.
