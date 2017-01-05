WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:49 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3648
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bullmans Parade wrote:
My understanding pre-liquidation was that most bids revolved around having the option to buy back the lease completely - is there any reason to suggest this would now not be a requirement of the bidders?


There were at least two interested parties who did not have the lease as their primary concern, I've no idea how far into the bidding process they went but they are both one of the 10 interested parties still, 1 of them is lamb and Irvine.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:49 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 677
hooligan27 wrote:
Blaming the rent you paid why not blame the person who signed 30+ full time players when they was cr@p went and signed more.

Nothing to do with the lease why not have a part time club with that amount of players or a full time club with less players.

You was not in superleague get you bully spectacles off this is down to how its run not the rfl or the rent


My god another know it all with all your expertise why dont you put a bid in and show them how it should be done :SHOOT:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:50 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3503
Location: Hornsea
hooligan27 wrote:
Blaming the rent you paid why not blame the person who signed 30+ full time players when they was cr@p went and signed more.

Nothing to do with the lease why not have a part time club with that amount of players or a full time club with less players.

You was not in superleague get you bully spectacles off this is down to how its run not the rfl or the rent

If you want to get into that we could point out that those crap players were signed by Ferres. Ferres was picked as a safe pair of hands as MG knew nothing about rugby. Who could possibly consider Ferres a safe pair of hands? Oh, that's right. The RFL

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:51 am
hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 185
HamsterChops wrote:
And another one who hasn't read all the other posts where people do nothing but blame Marc Green.

If you're going to troll, at least make sure you have the correct info first.


When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault :roll: :roll:

30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.

Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:52 am
hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 185
thepimp007 wrote:
My god another know it all with all your expertise why dont you put a bid in and show them how it should be done :SHOOT:


Who would want to buy a team who will play in a crater :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:52 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3503
Location: Hornsea
No-one is complaining about the 70k, it is the 70k AND the maintenance.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:53 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6317
Location: LS9
There are people walking their whippet down their one street town seething about how all Bradford fans think the world owes them something. They get home, hang up their flat cap and switch on the computer and have a rant.

They could spend a cursory 5 minutes establishing from previous posts that this is fiction but the frothing spittle doesn't afford them the time to do so as the monitor becomes obscured.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:55 am
amberavenger User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 525
Location: Bradford
hooligan27 wrote:
When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault :roll: :roll:

30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.

Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else


If only we had your financial prowess a few months back. Thanks for taking the time out of your busy schedule to post, Lord Sugar.

PS - We all want to start in League One as well, but I know how busy you financial experts are so I can forgive you for ignoring 99% of this thread

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3503
Location: Hornsea
It would perhaps simplify things if we all agreed on the following:
1. We are Bradford
2. The world does owe us a living.

Perhaps now we can move forward.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1771
Location: Bradford
hooligan27 wrote:
When half your post relate to the 70k per annum rent been at fault :roll: :roll:

30 plus players at roughly 30k each reduce that by two would cover most the rent.

Hope you are relegated this year as think its bollox how you are not starting in championship one like every one else


Again, I suggest you read the rest of the thread. I know it's a lot of pages, but you'll find a lot of those points have already been made and agreed on by most (if not all) Bradford fans. You can rant all you like, but you're only ranting about things that we've all already said too.

That's assuming break time isn't over and you have to go back to class, obviously.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, Anakin Skywalker, ATS1, barham red, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cassandra, catalanglais, debaser, debbier, djhudds, Drust, Duckman, eddievan, Equinox, eric35, ex Bull Dog, Faxtastic123, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HiramC, hooligan27, J L Hooker, KCNBABT, king benny, martinwildbull, Mirfieldbull, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RAB90, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, smokinjoe, stered, Surely not, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, vbfg, Wiganosopher and 536 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,1921,80375,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  