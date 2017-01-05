hooligan27 wrote: Blaming the rent you paid why not blame the person who signed 30+ full time players when they was cr@p went and signed more.



Nothing to do with the lease why not have a part time club with that amount of players or a full time club with less players.



You was not in superleague get you bully spectacles off this is down to how its run not the rfl or the rent

If you want to get into that we could point out that those crap players were signed by Ferres. Ferres was picked as a safe pair of hands as MG knew nothing about rugby. Who could possibly consider Ferres a safe pair of hands? Oh, that's right. The RFL