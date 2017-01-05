Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;



1) fulfill fixtures

2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant



With the councils buy in for development the best way for RFL to fulfil the above objectives would be to sell odsal to a developer at market value less the cost of fielding a semi pro league team for a year.



The thing that terrifies me about the above is that a developer couldn't give a t0ss about 'Bradford Phoenix' and will happily run it on a shoestring, see them get walloped week in week out, relegated and then sell the club for a quid at the end of the season.



Whilst this gets us to the exact same place as starting 2018 in C1 it will see a further season of fans leaving the club as no one wants to watch their team get mullered week in week out.



FWIW an alternative for the RFL to the above could be to form a barbarians team full of loans and lads playing for contracts - only have to play every other week, don't need home games, and points don't count to the league just exhibition games. Blue sky thinking I know, just trying to think of a scenario other than not winning a game all year.