WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:23 am
redeverready User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14818
Location: Gods County
Cibaman wrote:
Isnt that easier said than done? The RFL only own the lease, not the freehold which is owned by the Council. I dont know what restrictions that there are in the lease regarding development of the ground, but surely it would need the agreement of the Council? And we've seen from the recent past that obtaining planning permission for re-development of the stadium isn't straightforward. Otherwise we would have had a shiny new stadium circa 2003.

So, the RFL might want to favour the someone who will re-develop the stadium in the sense of building new stands, covering the terraces etc. But I cant see how that would be viable for a new owner, without them also having the right to develop the surrounding area, build a hotel, superstore etc. And a potential buyer would not know now whether that would be approved.

The council granted planning permission in 2002 Mr Morrison appealed this decision to Mr Byers who was secretary of state for transport and local government who then called the proposal in for public enquirey.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:24 am
RAB90 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 04, 2011 7:25 pm
Posts: 136
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;

1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant

With the councils buy in for development the best way for RFL to fulfil the above objectives would be to sell odsal to a developer at market value less the cost of fielding a semi pro league team for a year.

The thing that terrifies me about the above is that a developer couldn't give a t0ss about 'Bradford Phoenix' and will happily run it on a shoestring, see them get walloped week in week out, relegated and then sell the club for a quid at the end of the season.

Whilst this gets us to the exact same place as starting 2018 in C1 it will see a further season of fans leaving the club as no one wants to watch their team get mullered week in week out.

FWIW an alternative for the RFL to the above could be to form a barbarians team full of loans and lads playing for contracts - only have to play every other week, don't need home games, and points don't count to the league just exhibition games. Blue sky thinking I know, just trying to think of a scenario other than not winning a game all year.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:37 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 766
Took Bomgser a day and a half to catch up on this and the previous behemoth thread. But all he can say after reading all of the above is that he's gutted for Bradford's fans, staff and what are left of the players. Looks very bleak but best of luck you Phoenixes.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:57 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3655
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
tigertot wrote:
They’d also demand a bit more room if they were in bed with Mick.


This could be intriguing............................. do tell! :wink:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:00 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3655
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
redeverready wrote:
The council granted planning permission in 2002 Mr Morrison appealed this decision to Mr Byers who was secretary of state for transport and local government who then called the proposal in for public enquirey.


Didn't Byers leave his post under a cloud not after? not saying that was part of the reason but I always wondered................
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:02 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25607
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yeah I think that's right Blotto.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:13 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27438
Location: MACS0647-JD
rugbyreddog wrote:
Does the Administrator produce a report on what went on?

Yes, but just his personal version, which we know from experience can completely gloss over the things you'd want to know, totally ignore or sidestep others, and contain much utter bollox.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 am
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 450
RAB90 wrote:
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;

1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant

With the councils buy in for development the best way for RFL to fulfil the above objectives would be to sell odsal to a developer at market value less the cost of fielding a semi pro league team for a year.

The thing that terrifies me about the above is that a developer couldn't give a t0ss about 'Bradford Phoenix' and will happily run it on a shoestring, see them get walloped week in week out, relegated and then sell the club for a quid at the end of the season.

Whilst this gets us to the exact same place as starting 2018 in C1 it will see a further season of fans leaving the club as no one wants to watch their team get mullered week in week out.

FWIW an alternative for the RFL to the above could be to form a barbarians team full of loans and lads playing for contracts - only have to play every other week, don't need home games, and points don't count to the league just exhibition games. Blue sky thinking I know, just trying to think of a scenario other than not winning a game all year.


Unfortunately your blue sky thinking or any other alternative to a full fixture list does not solve the resulting Blackpool problem.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:21 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27438
Location: MACS0647-JD
Whatever the "Blackpool problem" might be, I can guarantee you nobody on here is remotely interested in it.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:27 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7184
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Blotto wrote:
Didn't Byers leave his post under a cloud not after? not saying that was part of the reason but I always wondered................


He was under a cloud throughout. Remember the civil servant who sent an email saying today is a good day to bury bad news? And that day happened to be a certain Sept 11th? That was his dept, and the preceding five months had been about whether he put her up to it or not.

Something rail related did for him but he was toast by that point anyway. It was just the final straw.

The general world view the government had about "out of town" developments came from Prescott though. It would have happened that way anyway once it got called in.

Fwiw, I still blame Byers / government and not Mr Ken.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, Bent&Bongser, bentleberry, Bets'y Bulls, Blotto, Bull Mania, Bullseye, Bullsmad, caslad75, childofthenorthern, Dannyboywt, debaser, fifty50, Godiswithers, GUBRATS, HamsterChops, HiramC, Keiththered, mickeyboy, Mirfieldbull, mk_fc, NickyKiss, Nothus, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, RAB90, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, thepimp007, tigertot, vbfg, woolly07 and 455 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,1111,69775,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  