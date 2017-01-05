|
Cibaman wrote:
Isnt that easier said than done? The RFL only own the lease, not the freehold which is owned by the Council. I dont know what restrictions that there are in the lease regarding development of the ground, but surely it would need the agreement of the Council? And we've seen from the recent past that obtaining planning permission for re-development of the stadium isn't straightforward. Otherwise we would have had a shiny new stadium circa 2003.
So, the RFL might want to favour the someone who will re-develop the stadium in the sense of building new stands, covering the terraces etc. But I cant see how that would be viable for a new owner, without them also having the right to develop the surrounding area, build a hotel, superstore etc. And a potential buyer would not know now whether that would be approved.
The council granted planning permission in 2002 Mr Morrison appealed this decision to Mr Byers who was secretary of state for transport and local government who then called the proposal in for public enquirey.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:24 am
RAB90
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;
1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant
With the councils buy in for development the best way for RFL to fulfil the above objectives would be to sell odsal to a developer at market value less the cost of fielding a semi pro league team for a year.
The thing that terrifies me about the above is that a developer couldn't give a t0ss about 'Bradford Phoenix' and will happily run it on a shoestring, see them get walloped week in week out, relegated and then sell the club for a quid at the end of the season.
Whilst this gets us to the exact same place as starting 2018 in C1 it will see a further season of fans leaving the club as no one wants to watch their team get mullered week in week out.
FWIW an alternative for the RFL to the above could be to form a barbarians team full of loans and lads playing for contracts - only have to play every other week, don't need home games, and points don't count to the league just exhibition games. Blue sky thinking I know, just trying to think of a scenario other than not winning a game all year.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:37 am
Took Bomgser a day and a half to catch up on this and the previous behemoth thread. But all he can say after reading all of the above is that he's gutted for Bradford's fans, staff and what are left of the players. Looks very bleak but best of luck you Phoenixes.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:57 am
tigertot wrote:
They’d also demand a bit more room if they were in bed with Mick.
This could be intriguing............................. do tell!
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:00 am
redeverready wrote:
The council granted planning permission in 2002 Mr Morrison appealed this decision to Mr Byers who was secretary of state for transport and local government who then called the proposal in for public enquirey.
Didn't Byers leave his post under a cloud not after? not saying that was part of the reason but I always wondered................
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:02 am
Yeah I think that's right Blotto.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:13 am
rugbyreddog wrote:
Does the Administrator produce a report on what went on?
Yes, but just his personal version, which we know from experience can completely gloss over the things you'd want to know, totally ignore or sidestep others, and contain much utter bollox.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 am
RAB90 wrote:
Agree with the vast majority on here that a one year sit out and start at the bottom would be the most sustainable way forward for (semi) pro RL in Bradford. But at the moment the people making the decisions are the RFL and as I see it they have two main objectives;
1) fulfill fixtures
2) get out of their odsall lease as it's now a liability with no sub tenant
With the councils buy in for development the best way for RFL to fulfil the above objectives would be to sell odsal to a developer at market value less the cost of fielding a semi pro league team for a year.
The thing that terrifies me about the above is that a developer couldn't give a t0ss about 'Bradford Phoenix' and will happily run it on a shoestring, see them get walloped week in week out, relegated and then sell the club for a quid at the end of the season.
Whilst this gets us to the exact same place as starting 2018 in C1 it will see a further season of fans leaving the club as no one wants to watch their team get mullered week in week out.
FWIW an alternative for the RFL to the above could be to form a barbarians team full of loans and lads playing for contracts - only have to play every other week, don't need home games, and points don't count to the league just exhibition games. Blue sky thinking I know, just trying to think of a scenario other than not winning a game all year.
Unfortunately your blue sky thinking or any other alternative to a full fixture list does not solve the resulting Blackpool problem.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:21 am
Whatever the "Blackpool problem" might be, I can guarantee you nobody on here is remotely interested in it.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:27 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Blotto wrote:
Didn't Byers leave his post under a cloud not after? not saying that was part of the reason but I always wondered................
He was under a cloud throughout. Remember the civil servant who sent an email saying today is a good day to bury bad news? And that day happened to be a certain Sept 11th? That was his dept, and the preceding five months had been about whether he put her up to it or not.
Something rail related did for him but he was toast by that point anyway. It was just the final straw.
The general world view the government had about "out of town" developments came from Prescott though. It would have happened that way anyway once it got called in.
Fwiw, I still blame Byers / government and not Mr Ken.
