RickyF1 wrote: I can't help but feel the RFL will favour someone who wants to develop a stadium at Odsal, they would be mad not to.

Isnt that easier said than done? The RFL only own the lease, not the freehold which is owned by the Council. I dont know what restrictions that there are in the lease regarding development of the ground, but surely it would need the agreement of the Council? And we've seen from the recent past that obtaining planning permission for re-development of the stadium isn't straightforward. Otherwise we would have had a shiny new stadium circa 2003.So, the RFL might want to favour the someone who will re-develop the stadium in the sense of building new stands, covering the terraces etc. But I cant see how that would be viable for a new owner, without them also having the right to develop the surrounding area, build a hotel, superstore etc. And a potential buyer would not know now whether that would be approved.