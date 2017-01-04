|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4136
|
debaser wrote:
I don't understand why anyone would want to take us on under the RFLs "favourable deal". But I guess they know more about it then me, that's why they are successful businessmen and I'm not.
I suppose now they know the full facts. No club no players. Start from scratch with £150k funding.
Listening to the pulse it did sound like Leon wanted to remain if we get sorted. Seems very keen on signing thr youngsters up and this would tie-in with Rohans philosophy.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2813
Location: Bradford
|
It's all very well people like Rohan and Leon 'pledging' to stay, but what if the new owners (whoever they be) decide to go down a different path?
I think its a fair assumption that those two guys are two of the top earners. Given the likely scarcity of funds, who is to say that the new owners might want to save on the salary. There'll be plenty of other (lesser) coaches that would be willing to coach the Bulls for a lot less than they're likely to be paying Rohan Smith!
Have any of the interested bidders yet confirmed that they intend to keep us full-time? I don't think that even Richard 'Available for any interview' Lamb has said that (correct me if I'm wrong)
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 566
|
Can't see Phoenix been full time but who knows.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1549
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
As long as no recent directors were involved I think they can purchase the name from the liquidator if it is his to sell.
So far as I can see the various Bradford Bulls trademarks were all registered to Bradford Bulls Holdings Ltd which was dissolved in May 2015 so who if anyone holds the rights isn't immediately clear to me.
yes, an unusual moment of harmony, possibly even the pearlfishers duet, mate: there is a big difference between use of the company name (eg OKBulls ltd, Bullshit ltd, etc) as referred to in the Mick post and the registered trademark Bradford Bulls, which can be sold by the liquidator in our case/administrator as was , without reference to the liquidation legislation.
IIRC isnt there a US sports outfit going under the name Bulls that we copied the logo from and might just have a say in the reuse of that trade marked logo? So perhaps the new name should be, amongst others (Freebulls, Bullocks), Logolessbulls, or we get that Danish company to sponsor the Leglessbulls?
Joking and FA aside, who gives a toss what the name or strip is as long as it is our team. Our dream again team.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 49
|
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: Bradford
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's all very well people like Rohan and Leon 'pledging' to stay, but what if the new owners (whoever they be) decide to go down a different path?
I think its a fair assumption that those two guys are two of the top earners. Given the likely scarcity of funds, who is to say that the new owners might want to save on the salary. There'll be plenty of other (lesser) coaches that would be willing to coach the Bulls for a lot less than they're likely to be paying Rohan Smith!
Have any of the interested bidders yet confirmed that they intend to keep us full-time? I don't think that even Richard 'Available for any interview' Lamb has said that (correct me if I'm wrong)
They may have little choice. With the lack of quality that's likely to be available on the market, they may have to bite the hands off any genuine quality that is available to have any hope of avoiding what we all believe to be an inevitable relegation.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5006
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
|
Players leaving at a rate of one per hour
|
Mac out!
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3970
Location: Bradford
|
I hope Ross charged them an exorbitant fee for coming back and writing that article.
Make a man redundant and then ask him to come back and write for you only weeks later! Bet that was an awkward phone call
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 49
|
martinwildbull wrote:
yes, an unusual moment of harmony, possibly even the pearlfishers duet, mate: there is a big difference between use of the company name (eg OKBulls ltd, Bullshit ltd, etc) as referred to in the Mick post and the registered trademark Bradford Bulls, which can be sold by the liquidator in our case/administrator as was , without reference to the liquidation legislation.
IIRC isnt there a US sports outfit going under the name Bulls that we copied the logo from and might just have a say in the reuse of that trade marked logo? So perhaps the new name should be, amongst others (Freebulls, Bullocks), Logolessbulls, or we get that Danish company to sponsor the Leglessbulls?
Joking and FA aside, who gives a toss what the name or strip is as long as it is our team. Our dream again team.
How I understand the twitter exchange between mick and Rod was that mick says one of the people bidding is after the rights to name Bradford Bulls with Rod saying it's not possible. I have no idea who is right.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
I hope Ross charged them an exorbitant fee for coming back and writing that article.
Make a man redundant and then ask him to come back and write for you only weeks later! Bet that was an awkward phone call
Happened once to a really top bloke who used to work for our company. Made him redundant then realised a week before his leaving date that they still needed him for a few months. He rightly set himself up as a contractor and charged them three times the wage he was on before he left, after collecting his redundancy cheque. Hope Ross did similar.
Last edited by HamsterChops
on Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
