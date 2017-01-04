WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:48 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4136
debaser wrote:
I don't understand why anyone would want to take us on under the RFLs "favourable deal". But I guess they know more about it then me, that's why they are successful businessmen and I'm not.


I suppose now they know the full facts. No club no players. Start from scratch with £150k funding.

Listening to the pulse it did sound like Leon wanted to remain if we get sorted. Seems very keen on signing thr youngsters up and this would tie-in with Rohans philosophy.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:58 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2813
Location: Bradford
It's all very well people like Rohan and Leon 'pledging' to stay, but what if the new owners (whoever they be) decide to go down a different path?

I think its a fair assumption that those two guys are two of the top earners. Given the likely scarcity of funds, who is to say that the new owners might want to save on the salary. There'll be plenty of other (lesser) coaches that would be willing to coach the Bulls for a lot less than they're likely to be paying Rohan Smith!

Have any of the interested bidders yet confirmed that they intend to keep us full-time? I don't think that even Richard 'Available for any interview' Lamb has said that (correct me if I'm wrong)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:13 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 566
Can't see Phoenix been full time but who knows.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:29 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1549
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
As long as no recent directors were involved I think they can purchase the name from the liquidator if it is his to sell.

So far as I can see the various Bradford Bulls trademarks were all registered to Bradford Bulls Holdings Ltd which was dissolved in May 2015 so who if anyone holds the rights isn't immediately clear to me.


yes, an unusual moment of harmony, possibly even the pearlfishers duet, mate: there is a big difference between use of the company name (eg OKBulls ltd, Bullshit ltd, etc) as referred to in the Mick post and the registered trademark Bradford Bulls, which can be sold by the liquidator in our case/administrator as was , without reference to the liquidation legislation.

IIRC isnt there a US sports outfit going under the name Bulls that we copied the logo from and might just have a say in the reuse of that trade marked logo? So perhaps the new name should be, amongst others (Freebulls, Bullocks), Logolessbulls, or we get that Danish company to sponsor the Leglessbulls?

Joking and FA aside, who gives a toss what the name or strip is as long as it is our team. Our dream again team.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:56 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 49
Ross is back at the T&A with a fairly honest assessment of this whole mess http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... rom_grace/

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:57 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: Bradford
paulwalker71 wrote:
It's all very well people like Rohan and Leon 'pledging' to stay, but what if the new owners (whoever they be) decide to go down a different path?

I think its a fair assumption that those two guys are two of the top earners. Given the likely scarcity of funds, who is to say that the new owners might want to save on the salary. There'll be plenty of other (lesser) coaches that would be willing to coach the Bulls for a lot less than they're likely to be paying Rohan Smith!

Have any of the interested bidders yet confirmed that they intend to keep us full-time? I don't think that even Richard 'Available for any interview' Lamb has said that (correct me if I'm wrong)


They may have little choice. With the lack of quality that's likely to be available on the market, they may have to bite the hands off any genuine quality that is available to have any hope of avoiding what we all believe to be an inevitable relegation.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:58 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5006
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Players leaving at a rate of one per hour
Mac out!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:58 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3970
Location: Bradford
I hope Ross charged them an exorbitant fee for coming back and writing that article.
Make a man redundant and then ask him to come back and write for you only weeks later! Bet that was an awkward phone call :lol:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:59 pm
KCNBABT Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 49
martinwildbull wrote:
yes, an unusual moment of harmony, possibly even the pearlfishers duet, mate: there is a big difference between use of the company name (eg OKBulls ltd, Bullshit ltd, etc) as referred to in the Mick post and the registered trademark Bradford Bulls, which can be sold by the liquidator in our case/administrator as was , without reference to the liquidation legislation.

IIRC isnt there a US sports outfit going under the name Bulls that we copied the logo from and might just have a say in the reuse of that trade marked logo? So perhaps the new name should be, amongst others (Freebulls, Bullocks), Logolessbulls, or we get that Danish company to sponsor the Leglessbulls?

Joking and FA aside, who gives a toss what the name or strip is as long as it is our team. Our dream again team.


How I understand the twitter exchange between mick and Rod was that mick says one of the people bidding is after the rights to name Bradford Bulls with Rod saying it's not possible. I have no idea who is right.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:00 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1763
Location: Bradford
Nothus wrote:
I hope Ross charged them an exorbitant fee for coming back and writing that article.
Make a man redundant and then ask him to come back and write for you only weeks later! Bet that was an awkward phone call :lol:


Happened once to a really top bloke who used to work for our company. Made him redundant then realised a week before his leaving date that they still needed him for a few months. He rightly set himself up as a contractor and charged them three times the wage he was on before he left, after collecting his redundancy cheque. Hope Ross did similar.
Last edited by HamsterChops on Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, Anita Madigan, ATS1, BD20, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bigalf, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, burleycougar, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, eddywalls, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, Gareth1984, GiantDee, GiantJake1988, Ginger, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hezza1969, hindle xiii, HiramC, HuddsRL5, ifallwerelikemumby, jockabull, kapow, KCNBABT, Khlav Kalash, king benny, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, MDF3, mk_fc, Mr Dog, never a dull moment, Nothus, OFFTHECUFF, paulwalker71, PopTart, psychostring, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, Tricky2309, weighman, wiganermike and 644 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,9452,34075,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  