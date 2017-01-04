Ferocious Aardvark wrote: As long as no recent directors were involved I think they can purchase the name from the liquidator if it is his to sell.



So far as I can see the various Bradford Bulls trademarks were all registered to Bradford Bulls Holdings Ltd which was dissolved in May 2015 so who if anyone holds the rights isn't immediately clear to me.

yes, an unusual moment of harmony, possibly even the pearlfishers duet, mate: there is a big difference between use of the company name (eg OKBulls ltd, Bullshit ltd, etc) as referred to in the Mick post and the registered trademark Bradford Bulls, which can be sold by the liquidator in our case/administrator as was , without reference to the liquidation legislation.IIRC isnt there a US sports outfit going under the name Bulls that we copied the logo from and might just have a say in the reuse of that trade marked logo? So perhaps the new name should be, amongst others (Freebulls, Bullocks), Logolessbulls, or we get that Danish company to sponsor the Leglessbulls?Joking and FA aside, who gives a toss what the name or strip is as long as it is our team. Our dream again team.