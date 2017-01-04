WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:55 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 47
debaser wrote:
So it seems to be all the rumoured bidders from before. Glad in some ways that none of them wanted to give Greene a penny.


It would seem so from what the RFL are saying and those bidders who are wanting self publicity by going on the radio and television.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:07 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 10
nothing wrong with potential owners pinning their colours to the mast. We want someone to lead the club forward and be proud of it and showing the fans you care is part of that. Don't hide behind NDA's. That was to protect confidential info. This is a new entity. Honesty and integrity is what we need. No confidential info as there is no club.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:08 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27435
Location: MACS0647-JD
But if it isn't to be Green "at the helm", at least he guaranteed that the season tickets sold would be honoured
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:09 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 47
SCONE wrote:
nothing wrong with potential owners pinning their colours to the mast. We want someone to lead the club forward and be proud of it and showing the fans you care is part of that. Don't hide behind NDA's. That was to protect confidential info. This is a new entity. Honesty and integrity is what we need. No confidential info as there is no club.


So far Lamb/Irvine, Chalmers and Lawn have gone public. If that's just three of the ten bids then we should be ok in safe hands.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:13 pm
BD20

Joined: Sat Jul 30, 2016 6:49 am
Posts: 44
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
But if it isn't to be Green "at the helm", at least he guaranteed that the season tickets sold would be honoured

That's lovely of him, he would honor the season tickets he sold when he knew the club was on the brink of bankruptcy, ah bless him.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:21 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 565
KCNBABT wrote:
Mark Lawn has just been on the radio saying he's involved in the process to get the club.

This sounds like a good plan to me. He saved City

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:30 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9450
Location: Here
I don't understand why anyone would want to take us on under the RFLs "favourable deal". But I guess they know more about it then me, that's why they are successful businessmen and I'm not.
(and I feel fine)
