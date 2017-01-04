|
debaser wrote:
So it seems to be all the rumoured bidders from before. Glad in some ways that none of them wanted to give Greene a penny.
It would seem so from what the RFL are saying and those bidders who are wanting self publicity by going on the radio and television.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:07 pm
nothing wrong with potential owners pinning their colours to the mast. We want someone to lead the club forward and be proud of it and showing the fans you care is part of that. Don't hide behind NDA's. That was to protect confidential info. This is a new entity. Honesty and integrity is what we need. No confidential info as there is no club.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:08 pm
But if it isn't to be Green "at the helm", at least he guaranteed that the season tickets sold would be honoured
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:09 pm
SCONE wrote:
nothing wrong with potential owners pinning their colours to the mast. We want someone to lead the club forward and be proud of it and showing the fans you care is part of that. Don't hide behind NDA's. That was to protect confidential info. This is a new entity. Honesty and integrity is what we need. No confidential info as there is no club.
So far Lamb/Irvine, Chalmers and Lawn have gone public. If that's just three of the ten bids then we should be ok in safe hands.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:13 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
But if it isn't to be Green "at the helm", at least he guaranteed that the season tickets sold would be honoured
That's lovely of him, he would honor the season tickets he sold when he knew the club was on the brink of bankruptcy, ah bless him.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:21 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Mark Lawn has just been on the radio saying he's involved in the process to get the club.
This sounds like a good plan to me. He saved City
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:30 pm
I don't understand why anyone would want to take us on under the RFLs "favourable deal". But I guess they know more about it then me, that's why they are successful businessmen and I'm not.
