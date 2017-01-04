WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:26 pm
HiramC

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 27
BD20 wrote:
Like when you forgot your kit in PE, the teacher made you do PE in vest and underpants, that's what the RFL are expecting the Bulls to do next season.


This :BOW:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:30 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27434
Location: MACS0647-JD
As long as no recent directors were involved I think they can purchase the name from the liquidator if it is his to sell.

So far as I can see the various Bradford Bulls trademarks were all registered to Bradford Bulls Holdings Ltd which was dissolved in May 2015 so who if anyone holds the rights isn't immediately clear to me.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:32 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1385
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
HiramC wrote:
This :BOW:

I could donate some pants?

Bullmans Parade wrote:
I would have much preferred the scenario that a "secret" deal had already been agreed before liquidation occurred and that due diligence etc had already been completed and it was simply a matter of going through the formalities.

There's a slim hope that it will be a case of going through the motions, but that there's a need to give the impression of transparency etc. Presumably the due dil is in fact already done in the most part?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:39 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Just heard on Radio Leeds, that the RFL are saying there are 10 [that is TEN] bidders or groups interested in buying the club.


Hardly surprising given that - at least according to Petit - there were twelve serious expressions of interest only a few weeks ago. I would assume most - if not all - are the same bunch.

Hopefully most will disappear into the mist just like last time, because as has been said, the last thing we need now is a long protracted process

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:42 pm
Mirfieldbull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 427
Bullmans Parade wrote:
Normally I would say that's positive news. But the more bids that are lodged now, the longer the process of due diligence etc are going to take and the harder its going to be to get anything off the ground in time for the start of the season.

I would have much preferred the scenario that a "secret" deal had already been agreed before liquidation occurred and that due diligence etc had already been completed and it was simply a matter of going through the formalities.


In this process there is no need to give the same level of due consideration as administration where you have to get the best deal for creditors, also no chance of a legal challenge as the RL can choose who they want without any disclosure to why they made their choice. I agree this might delay things, but I'd be amazed if one of the 2 offers put forward by the administrator was not the successful one.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:49 pm
Anita Madigan

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 2
I just want to say Bullmania was ace and it was worth it. Who wants to be average anyway. All or nothing is what I say so roll the dice and let the next chancer through the gates.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:51 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8893
Location: Bradbados
Haha, you could come and head the entertainment Anita? It'll be a bit different, I think!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
