Bullmans Parade wrote: Normally I would say that's positive news. But the more bids that are lodged now, the longer the process of due diligence etc are going to take and the harder its going to be to get anything off the ground in time for the start of the season.



I would have much preferred the scenario that a "secret" deal had already been agreed before liquidation occurred and that due diligence etc had already been completed and it was simply a matter of going through the formalities.

In this process there is no need to give the same level of due consideration as administration where you have to get the best deal for creditors, also no chance of a legal challenge as the RL can choose who they want without any disclosure to why they made their choice. I agree this might delay things, but I'd be amazed if one of the 2 offers put forward by the administrator was not the successful one.