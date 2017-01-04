|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25587
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Bullmans Parade wrote:
I've seen this tweet from Mick (yes, i know, but..)
"One of the prospective new owners interested has said that there is exception for leave of insolvency section 216 via application of appeal"
In response to Rodd Studd questioning whether new owners would be allowed to use the Bulls brand...
Is there any truth in this? Does this mean that potentially the club itself could still avoid liquidation after all and still be able to operate as the Bradford Bulls?
1. It's from Mick.
2. It's from Mick.
3. It also includes Rod Studd
As I understand it the liquidator can sell the name as it's a registered trademark. Sounds like someone wants it cheap! Liquidation is a done deal.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25587
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
ridlerbull wrote:
To be fair though, even if they'd got this right, we'd have still had Green at the helm so would still have been totally screwed at some point. I was happy to blame it all on Ferres and see Green as unfortunate but not bad. Given the comments from the adminisrator about lack of management information as well as my own insider stories of his behaviour, I can't help but think that we were screwed no matter what with Green in charge. At least that particular false dawn is over.
I'm sure we'd have gone bust at some point but with more careful squad management we might have scraped it into 4th place and put of admin v3.0 until some point next season.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, beefy1, Bent&Bongser, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, charlie, childofthenorthern, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, Fr13daY, Geoff, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, HuddsRL5, jakeyg95, KCNBABT, linebacker53, Manuel, martinwildbull, Mirfieldbull, Norman Bates, Nozzy, Paddyfc, paulwalker71, RhinoLaney, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, stered, stroger, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, tigertot, tikkabull, Top House Lad, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, Wheels, whitters and 575 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|