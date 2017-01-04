Bullseye wrote: The rugby genius of Lowes and Ferres working together to sign so many players that were patently not up to it or were either never given a chance, recruited on a whim, dropped for no reason or sank without a trace while at the same time others were picked repeatedly despite being utterly rubbish was a huge reason we're in this mess.

bad

To be fair though, even if they'd got this right, we'd have still had Green at the helm so would still have been totally screwed at some point. I was happy to blame it all on Ferres and see Green as unfortunate but not. Given the comments from the adminisrator about lack of management information as well as my own insider stories of his behaviour, I can't help but think that we were screwed no matter what with Green in charge. At least that particular false dawn is over.