|
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 425
|
tigertot wrote:
Andy Lynch, et al, weren't contracted when Bulls signed them after Cas's relegation in c2004. It hurts, I agree.
Does hurt, but just wanted to satisfy myself there wasn't a whiff of hypocrisy, which there wasn't, so good luck to Cas as well!!
PS Didn't we get Michael Platt on the same basis in 2007, with relegation triggering contract cancellations? You could say we got one good and not so.......
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4134
|
Bullseye wrote:
Balls. Great young kid. Got a huge future in the game.
Out of all the clubs im glad he's gone to Cas. Good club. Well run and one if the few reasons i watched SL last year. They also focus on youth development so im glad his talents wont be wasted.
I agree gutting though. We were so close of bearing the fruits of our labour with these young kids. But im sure it was worth signing...
Richie Mathers, Johnny Walker, Vila Halafihi, Dave Peterson, Chris Uligia, Samir Tahraoui, Karl Davies, James Mendieka, Johnny Campbell,
Dan Fleming, JPB, Lucas Walshaw to sacrifice theze young players.
How much did it cost each player per appearance Mr Green Ferres & Lowes.
Run by amateurs
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9440
Location: Here
|
I'm loving this special privilege we are getting from the RFL. All our players cherry picked for other sides, while we have to try and cobble together a team to play, never mind compete, in the next few weeks. We are so lucky.
This it totally gutting this. It makes me very sad.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:44 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2809
Location: Bradford
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Richie Mathers, Johnny Walker, Vila Halafihi, Dave Peterson, Chris Uligia, Samir Tahraoui, Karl Davies, James Mendieka, Johnny Campbell,
Dan Fleming, JPB, Lucas Walshaw to sacrifice theze young players.
Hey don't knock these guys, they might be the core of our team this season.
That is unless SL clubs come with better offers
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14672
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Does hurt, but just wanted to satisfy myself there wasn't a whiff of hypocrisy, which there wasn't, so good luck to Cas as well!!
PS Didn't we get Michael Platt on the same basis in 2007, with relegation triggering contract cancellations? You could say we got one good and not so.......
You got Platt, who i thought very unfairly ridiculed on here by some. You also, eventually, got Wayne Godwin & i'm sure there was one other but I'm buggered if I can remember who it was.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25587
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Bullmania's point remains though. The rugby genius of Lowes and Ferres working together to sign so many players that were patently not up to it or were either never given a chance, recruited on a whim, dropped for no reason or sank without a trace while at the same time others were picked repeatedly despite being utterly rubbish was a huge reason we're in this mess.
Was Ferres really recommended by the RFL? If so I think they owe us.
tigertot - the other was Ryan Hudson
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1380
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Bullseye wrote:
The rugby genius of Lowes and Ferres working together to sign so many players that were patently not up to it or were either never given a chance, recruited on a whim, dropped for no reason or sank without a trace while at the same time others were picked repeatedly despite being utterly rubbish was a huge reason we're in this mess.
To be fair though, even if they'd got this right, we'd have still had Green at the helm so would still have been totally screwed at some point. I was happy to blame it all on Ferres and see Green as unfortunate but not bad
. Given the comments from the adminisrator about lack of management information as well as my own insider stories of his behaviour, I can't help but think that we were screwed no matter what with Green in charge. At least that particular false dawn is over.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 45
|
I've seen this tweet from Mick (yes, i know, but..)
"One of the prospective new owners interested has said that there is exception for leave of insolvency section 216 via application of appeal"
In response to Rodd Studd questioning whether new owners would be allowed to use the Bulls brand...
Is there any truth in this? Does this mean that potentially the club itself could still avoid liquidation after all and still be able to operate as the Bradford Bulls?
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14672
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Bullseye wrote:
tigertot - the other was Ryan Hudson
Christ, he'd completely gone from my memory. A cracking player.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 161
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Bullmans Parade wrote:
I've seen this tweet from Mick (yes, i know, but..)
"One of the prospective new owners interested has said that there is exception for leave of insolvency section 216 via application of appeal"
In response to Rodd Studd questioning whether new owners would be allowed to use the Bulls brand...
Is there any truth in this? Does this mean that potentially the club itself could still avoid liquidation after all and still be able to operate as the Bradford Bulls?
Don't think so, it means that at the discretion of the court the NewCo can use the Bradford Bulls name/brand etc
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, beefy1, Bent&Bongser, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, charlie, childofthenorthern, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, Fr13daY, Geoff, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, HuddsRL5, jakeyg95, KCNBABT, linebacker53, Manuel, martinwildbull, Mirfieldbull, Norman Bates, Nozzy, Paddyfc, paulwalker71, RhinoLaney, ridlerbull, rlgear, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, stered, stroger, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, tigertot, tikkabull, Top House Lad, vbfg, victarmeldrew, weighman, Wheels, whitters and 576 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|