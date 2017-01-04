WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:40 pm
Mirfieldbull
tigertot wrote:
Andy Lynch, et al, weren't contracted when Bulls signed them after Cas's relegation in c2004. It hurts, I agree.


Does hurt, but just wanted to satisfy myself there wasn't a whiff of hypocrisy, which there wasn't, so good luck to Cas as well!!

PS Didn't we get Michael Platt on the same basis in 2007, with relegation triggering contract cancellations? You could say we got one good and not so.......

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:42 pm
Bull Mania
Bullseye wrote:
Balls. Great young kid. Got a huge future in the game.


Out of all the clubs im glad he's gone to Cas. Good club. Well run and one if the few reasons i watched SL last year. They also focus on youth development so im glad his talents wont be wasted.

I agree gutting though. We were so close of bearing the fruits of our labour with these young kids. But im sure it was worth signing...

Richie Mathers, Johnny Walker, Vila Halafihi, Dave Peterson, Chris Uligia, Samir Tahraoui, Karl Davies, James Mendieka, Johnny Campbell,
Dan Fleming, JPB, Lucas Walshaw to sacrifice theze young players.

How much did it cost each player per appearance Mr Green Ferres & Lowes.

Run by amateurs

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:44 pm
debaser
I'm loving this special privilege we are getting from the RFL. All our players cherry picked for other sides, while we have to try and cobble together a team to play, never mind compete, in the next few weeks. We are so lucky.


This it totally gutting this. It makes me very sad.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:44 pm
paulwalker71
Bull Mania wrote:
Richie Mathers, Johnny Walker, Vila Halafihi, Dave Peterson, Chris Uligia, Samir Tahraoui, Karl Davies, James Mendieka, Johnny Campbell,
Dan Fleming, JPB, Lucas Walshaw to sacrifice theze young players.


Hey don't knock these guys, they might be the core of our team this season.

That is unless SL clubs come with better offers :lol:

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:47 pm
tigertot
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Does hurt, but just wanted to satisfy myself there wasn't a whiff of hypocrisy, which there wasn't, so good luck to Cas as well!!

PS Didn't we get Michael Platt on the same basis in 2007, with relegation triggering contract cancellations? You could say we got one good and not so.......


You got Platt, who i thought very unfairly ridiculed on here by some. You also, eventually, got Wayne Godwin & i'm sure there was one other but I'm buggered if I can remember who it was.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:51 pm
Bullseye
Bullmania's point remains though. The rugby genius of Lowes and Ferres working together to sign so many players that were patently not up to it or were either never given a chance, recruited on a whim, dropped for no reason or sank without a trace while at the same time others were picked repeatedly despite being utterly rubbish was a huge reason we're in this mess.

Was Ferres really recommended by the RFL? If so I think they owe us.

tigertot - the other was Ryan Hudson :DOH:
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:56 pm
ridlerbull
Bullseye wrote:
The rugby genius of Lowes and Ferres working together to sign so many players that were patently not up to it or were either never given a chance, recruited on a whim, dropped for no reason or sank without a trace while at the same time others were picked repeatedly despite being utterly rubbish was a huge reason we're in this mess.

To be fair though, even if they'd got this right, we'd have still had Green at the helm so would still have been totally screwed at some point. I was happy to blame it all on Ferres and see Green as unfortunate but not bad. Given the comments from the adminisrator about lack of management information as well as my own insider stories of his behaviour, I can't help but think that we were screwed no matter what with Green in charge. At least that particular false dawn is over.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:00 pm
Bullmans Parade
I've seen this tweet from Mick (yes, i know, but..)

"One of the prospective new owners interested has said that there is exception for leave of insolvency section 216 via application of appeal"

In response to Rodd Studd questioning whether new owners would be allowed to use the Bulls brand...

Is there any truth in this? Does this mean that potentially the club itself could still avoid liquidation after all and still be able to operate as the Bradford Bulls?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:01 pm
tigertot
Bullseye wrote:
tigertot - the other was Ryan Hudson :DOH:


Christ, he'd completely gone from my memory. A cracking player.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:08 pm
Bullmans Parade wrote:
I've seen this tweet from Mick (yes, i know, but..)

"One of the prospective new owners interested has said that there is exception for leave of insolvency section 216 via application of appeal"

In response to Rodd Studd questioning whether new owners would be allowed to use the Bulls brand...

Is there any truth in this? Does this mean that potentially the club itself could still avoid liquidation after all and still be able to operate as the Bradford Bulls?


Don't think so, it means that at the discretion of the court the NewCo can use the Bradford Bulls name/brand etc
