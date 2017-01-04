So, having initially said that the deadline was Friday, with a decision by early next week, we are now told that the RFL have shifted the deadline to next Monday - and a decision possibly later that week, but maybe into the following week.



You couldn't make this up!



We might not find out who the new owners are until week commencing January 16th - and recent history suggests that will most likely slip even further. That means the pre-season friendlies are cancelled and we won't even know if we are to have a club until TWO WEEKS before the start of the season.



I'd been working on the assumption that the RFL had a Plan B all along, ready to roll out once they'd got rid of Green and Pettit. It would appear not - but then perhaps I shouldn't have expected better from the RFL