Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:51 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
"A voice"? How quaint! You mean, an unpaid representative sitting in the corner and being ignored?

"Controlled contribution"?? What, the supporters have a secret stash of millions, which they will only drip feed to the owners on strict terms? Are you making this up as you go long?

Without an academy, I see no future. On a wider point, if clubs aren't going to attract youth into the game and nurture it through academies, I don't see the point in the game. And neither, I suspect, will Sport England.


Better than a paid representive

Not millions no , but right now unless you get somebody with a couple of million to burn then any money will have value

It isn't the pro academies that produce the players , it is the amateur community game , those players won't suddenly not exist

I'd say it's time to calm down a bit , I expect to see in the next few days a bidder with enough cash to see out the season , but plans made now will become vital in 10 months time when RL in Bradford has to decide its future
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:51 pm
I can understand being against people getting their hands on the land but isn't that exactly what Tesco were going to do? What would be the difference in having a super market next to a stadium v a bio-power generator (though that may smell better than a super market :) v a giant (but empty) costa and a giant (but empty hotel). Here's your stadium (with the RFL headquarters in it you can charge them buggers now), sort yourselves out, we have the land we need and here's a bit of cash to get you going...don't bother us again...

Anyway I've given up, I paid for my STs before admin on my credit card so I am going to spend my days trying to get my £500+ back...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:52 pm
The only tiny slight minute glimmer of hope in this is that someone with money didn't want to pony up the best part of £1m to Marc Green because he is a shyster, but that they'd happily spend it on the club/small creditors etc. It's obviously a pipedream, but hey, it's all I've got...
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:54 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
We need a combination of the two..

Most importantly though sell to someone that has experience of running a successful / functioning Rugby League club.
Something we haven had since Caiseley and Co.

any bidder would have to show the RFL they can finance the deal to a positive outcome surely?

Madjeski was mentioned with Irvine before, if he is in to develop Odsal and invest the jobs a good 'un

If we were to start and go bust a gain we would embarrass the sport even more, the RFL will have to make the right choice this time.


Where are the guys Frank was talking about, they don't have any legacy debts now, and if they gave lots of money to invest, we should be more attractive in the long run, planning for building a strong squad/club to get us out of C1 in 2018.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Ah! That's why nobody came the last time! Wrong era. Everyone was expecting Sweet and the Bee Gees.


Difficult. Several of them are, er, failing to fulfil their wellness potential.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:03 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Where are the guys Frank was talking about, they don't have any legacy debts now, and if they gave lots of money to invest, we should be more attractive in the long run, planning for building a strong squad/club to get us out of C1 in 2018.

Hopefully in the middle of some very fruitful talks with the RFL. :THINK:
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:07 pm
Mirfieldbull wrote:
Where are the guys Frank was talking about, they don't have any legacy debts now, and if they gave lots of money to invest, we should be more attractive in the long run, planning for building a strong squad/club to get us out of C1 in 2018.


With the right buyer onboard we can survive in the Championship next year,
replace the high earners that have jumped ship with battle hardened quality championship campaigners and we are in with a chance.

I personally think that a deal is already part way to been done with the RFL hence the crazy timescale involved,
I would have thought they wanted Green as far away from the club as possible without a bean,

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:09 pm
bowlingboy wrote:
With the right buyer onboard we can survive in the Championship next year,
replace the high earners that have jumped ship with battle hardened quality championship campaigners and we are in with a chance.

I personally think that a deal is already part way to been done with the RFL hence the crazy timescale involved,
I would have thought they wanted Green as far away from the club as possible without a bean,


I would be surprised if the RFL were that much prepared.

I think its another face-saving shambles which will result in a lot of lost money, probable relegation and possible administration again.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:10 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
...
It isn't the pro academies that produce the players , it is the amateur community game , those players won't suddenly not exist
...


Nothing happens suddenly. But I'd say it is plainly obvious that the less clear and attractive pathways there are for kids to enter the professional game, the less of them will exist. They won't "suddenly not exist" like you say, they WILL be away doing other things so may as well not exist so far as RL is concerned.

And I'd say I'm just stating what I assumed was the bleedin obvious. Kill the opportunities, and over time, the numbers of players that "exist" will shrink until the decline is terminal.

Oh and btw you can't tell Bulls fans anything whatsoever about pro academies producing the players, half of some of the best players around are products of the Bulls academies.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:28 pm
So, having initially said that the deadline was Friday, with a decision by early next week, we are now told that the RFL have shifted the deadline to next Monday - and a decision possibly later that week, but maybe into the following week.

You couldn't make this up!

We might not find out who the new owners are until week commencing January 16th - and recent history suggests that will most likely slip even further. That means the pre-season friendlies are cancelled and we won't even know if we are to have a club until TWO WEEKS before the start of the season.

I'd been working on the assumption that the RFL had a Plan B all along, ready to roll out once they'd got rid of Green and Pettit. It would appear not - but then perhaps I shouldn't have expected better from the RFL
