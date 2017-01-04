WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:02 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 688
vbfg wrote:
So we need to create the fans organisation as well as a club within the next month, have the new owners adhere to it and pay more money than we otherwise would on the off chance this time it won't fall apart. And it'll work because mumble mumble mumble oversight!

I don't mean to sound dismissive mate. I know you mean well. But there's a whole bunch of hand waving going on there.


Whoever gets the nod from the RFL creates the club , I'd suggest Nigel already knows who that will be

You the fans create the supporters organisation , and you only give the money as you see fit , there will be disputes , always is , but now is the time
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:02 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27422
Location: MACS0647-JD
Dannyboywt wrote:
I said "starting" not quite there yet


But credit for starting the journey, and your life is better already :lol:
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:03 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27422
Location: MACS0647-JD
GUBRATS wrote:
Whoever gets the nod from the RFL creates the club , I'd suggest Nigel already knows who that will be

You the fans create the supporters organisation , and you only give the money as you see fit , there will be disputes , always is , but now is the time



"The money".

WHAT money?
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:17 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6665
vbfg wrote:
So we need to create the fans organisation as well as a club within the next month, have the new owners adhere to it and pay more money than we otherwise would on the off chance this time it won't fall apart. And it'll work because mumble mumble mumble oversight!

I don't mean to sound dismissive mate. I know you mean well. But there's a whole bunch of hand waving going on there.


No appetite for the fans to run the club is there.
Am I right in saying if lamb & Co get the club, they've already stated they're going to ask the fans to get involved? If that is the case then surely all they're going to do is ask you for more money.

Test the waters at the first home game to see if it's worth starting bisa up again.
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:18 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6665
Bullseye wrote:
There hasn't been a BISA for at least 10 years.


Just when the club needed you most
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:20 pm
vbfg
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7149
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Yeah, put it on us. Nice one.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:26 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6665
vbfg wrote:
Yeah, put it on us. Nice one.


Ha get the old team together and sort it out over a couple of pints :)
Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:29 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4132
Well apprently we have 10 expressions of interest to form a new club. Pah - i remember the days we had 12

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:33 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2737
Lambs saying 4 or 5 players left the club at the weekend, Clare and Welham we know, wonder who others are

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:36 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4132
roger daly wrote:
Lambs saying 4 or 5 players left the club at the weekend, Clare and Welham we know, wonder who others are


Reckon Mellor is one.
