vbfg wrote: So we need to create the fans organisation as well as a club within the next month, have the new owners adhere to it and pay more money than we otherwise would on the off chance this time it won't fall apart. And it'll work because mumble mumble mumble oversight!



I don't mean to sound dismissive mate. I know you mean well. But there's a whole bunch of hand waving going on there.

No appetite for the fans to run the club is there.Am I right in saying if lamb & Co get the club, they've already stated they're going to ask the fans to get involved? If that is the case then surely all they're going to do is ask you for more money.Test the waters at the first home game to see if it's worth starting bisa up again.