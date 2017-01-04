|
vbfg wrote:
So we need to create the fans organisation as well as a club within the next month, have the new owners adhere to it and pay more money than we otherwise would on the off chance this time it won't fall apart. And it'll work because mumble mumble mumble oversight!
I don't mean to sound dismissive mate. I know you mean well. But there's a whole bunch of hand waving going on there.
Whoever gets the nod from the RFL creates the club , I'd suggest Nigel already knows who that will be
You the fans create the supporters organisation , and you only give the money as you see fit , there will be disputes , always is , but now is the time
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:02 pm
Dannyboywt wrote:
I said "starting" not quite there yet
But credit for starting the journey, and your life is better already
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:03 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Whoever gets the nod from the RFL creates the club , I'd suggest Nigel already knows who that will be
You the fans create the supporters organisation , and you only give the money as you see fit , there will be disputes , always is , but now is the time
"The money".
WHAT money?
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:17 pm
vbfg wrote:
So we need to create the fans organisation as well as a club within the next month, have the new owners adhere to it and pay more money than we otherwise would on the off chance this time it won't fall apart. And it'll work because mumble mumble mumble oversight!
I don't mean to sound dismissive mate. I know you mean well. But there's a whole bunch of hand waving going on there.
No appetite for the fans to run the club is there.
Am I right in saying if lamb & Co get the club, they've already stated they're going to ask the fans to get involved? If that is the case then surely all they're going to do is ask you for more money.
Test the waters at the first home game to see if it's worth starting bisa up again.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:18 pm
Bullseye wrote:
There hasn't been a BISA for at least 10 years.
Just when the club needed you most
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:20 pm
Yeah, put it on us. Nice one.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:26 pm
vbfg wrote:
Yeah, put it on us. Nice one.
Ha get the old team together and sort it out over a couple of pints
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:29 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4132
Well apprently we have 10 expressions of interest to form a new club. Pah - i remember the days we had 12
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:33 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2737
Lambs saying 4 or 5 players left the club at the weekend, Clare and Welham we know, wonder who others are
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:36 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4132
roger daly wrote:
Lambs saying 4 or 5 players left the club at the weekend, Clare and Welham we know, wonder who others are
Reckon Mellor is one.
