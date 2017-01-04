WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:36 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 675
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Put Bradford in a poor situation? We're getting preferential treatment aren't we? Like hell we are.


In truth as long as you are tied to Odsal , you're stuffed either way
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:36 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1745
Location: Bradford
KRLFC wrote:
Most, that is those not associated with the Bulls, would consider that they've had a lot of preferential treatment over the last few years!


Which of course makes all those redundant staff and hurting fans feel all the better right now eh?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:37 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25555
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
GUBRATS wrote:
In truth as long as you are tied to Odsal , you're stuffed either way


Odsal as it is yes.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:38 am
Sensei-Bull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 805
Let's just bin the Bulls and make everybody happy then. I'm OK with that at this very moment in time.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:39 am
Cibaman Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6009
Location: Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
They must have some money to offer to uphold season tickets. He could have easily said they can buy again at say 30% - but didn't.



How can they afford to do that? They're not going to receive any season ticket money, they're not going to receive hardly any central funding. Cash receipts for a team starting on minus 12 points is unlikely to be significant. So they're going to virtually bankroll a Championship club for a full season, with very little cash? If Green managed to run up so much debt despite season ticket money, how are they going to turn that round? They would have to have deep pockets to take on that sort of financial commitment, with very little guarantee that the club would be financially viable in 12 months time. It doesnt seem credible.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:49 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25555
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Cibaman wrote:
How can they afford to do that? They're not going to receive any season ticket money, they're not going to receive hardly any central funding. Cash receipts for a team starting on minus 12 points is unlikely to be significant. So they're going to virtually bankroll a Championship club for a full season, with very little cash? If Green managed to run up so much debt despite season ticket money, how are they going to turn that round? They would have to have deep pockets to take on that sort of financial commitment, with very little guarantee that the club would be financially viable in 12 months time. It doesnt seem credible.



Agreed. Neither Lamb or Irvine are wealthy enough to be able to commit to any of that so someone else must be behind them or it's all hot air.

Given the penalties imposed on the club and the league we're expected to play in unless any new owner has a heap of money to lose a new club would be in administration again by the end of the 2017 season. A team of part timers that no club wants may be cheap but nobody will pay to see them get thrashed every week before inevitable relegation.

Given a choice between that and missing a season to start in Championship 1 in 2018 I choose the latter.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
