Cibaman wrote: How can they afford to do that? They're not going to receive any season ticket money, they're not going to receive hardly any central funding. Cash receipts for a team starting on minus 12 points is unlikely to be significant. So they're going to virtually bankroll a Championship club for a full season, with very little cash? If Green managed to run up so much debt despite season ticket money, how are they going to turn that round? They would have to have deep pockets to take on that sort of financial commitment, with very little guarantee that the club would be financially viable in 12 months time. It doesnt seem credible.

Agreed. Neither Lamb or Irvine are wealthy enough to be able to commit to any of that so someone else must be behind them or it's all hot air.Given the penalties imposed on the club and the league we're expected to play in unless any new owner has a heap of money to lose a new club would be in administration again by the end of the 2017 season. A team of part timers that no club wants may be cheap but nobody will pay to see them get thrashed every week before inevitable relegation.Given a choice between that and missing a season to start in Championship 1 in 2018 I choose the latter.