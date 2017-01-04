|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 675
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Put Bradford in a poor situation? We're getting preferential treatment aren't we? Like hell we are.
In truth as long as you are tied to Odsal , you're stuffed either way
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:36 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1745
Location: Bradford
KRLFC wrote:
Most, that is those not associated with the Bulls, would consider that they've had a lot of preferential treatment over the last few years!
Which of course makes all those redundant staff and hurting fans feel all the better right now eh?
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:37 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25555
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
GUBRATS wrote:
In truth as long as you are tied to Odsal , you're stuffed either way
Odsal as it is yes.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:38 am
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 805
Let's just bin the Bulls and make everybody happy then. I'm OK with that at this very moment in time.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:39 am
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6009
Location: Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
They must have some money to offer to uphold season tickets. He could have easily said they can buy again at say 30% - but didn't.
How can they afford to do that? They're not going to receive any season ticket money, they're not going to receive hardly any central funding. Cash receipts for a team starting on minus 12 points is unlikely to be significant. So they're going to virtually bankroll a Championship club for a full season, with very little cash? If Green managed to run up so much debt despite season ticket money, how are they going to turn that round? They would have to have deep pockets to take on that sort of financial commitment, with very little guarantee that the club would be financially viable in 12 months time. It doesnt seem credible.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:49 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25555
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Cibaman wrote:
How can they afford to do that? They're not going to receive any season ticket money, they're not going to receive hardly any central funding. Cash receipts for a team starting on minus 12 points is unlikely to be significant. So they're going to virtually bankroll a Championship club for a full season, with very little cash? If Green managed to run up so much debt despite season ticket money, how are they going to turn that round? They would have to have deep pockets to take on that sort of financial commitment, with very little guarantee that the club would be financially viable in 12 months time. It doesnt seem credible.
Agreed. Neither Lamb or Irvine are wealthy enough to be able to commit to any of that so someone else must be behind them or it's all hot air.
Given the penalties imposed on the club and the league we're expected to play in unless any new owner has a heap of money to lose a new club would be in administration again by the end of the 2017 season. A team of part timers that no club wants may be cheap but nobody will pay to see them get thrashed every week before inevitable relegation.
Given a choice between that and missing a season to start in Championship 1 in 2018 I choose the latter.
