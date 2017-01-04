les-goose wrote:

For what its worth I think the RFL are not doing Bradford any favours if a new club is formed with the players that have already left and those that will it will be a struggle to get a competitive team out in the Championship. Minus 12 points and the likes of HKR,Broncos,Fev,Fax,Batley,Toulouse its a massive hill to climb and with reduced money from the Championship pot. If the club take some Hammerings some more fans will become sick to the back teeth and not go so more lost income. Why not start a new in Championship 1 and build steady my thoughts are if they start in Championship then the risk of going belly up again is not far away and no one wants any club to go completely from the game.