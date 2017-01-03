WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:44 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 37
Mellor has signed for Huddersfield.
O'Brien has signed for Hull FC.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:45 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2734
jools wrote:
maybe because when those teams got into difficulties they were treated differently?




Yes I agree with you. Maybe we should merge with another club then love them off

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:47 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7139
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
KCNBABT wrote:
O'Brien has signed for Hull FC.


Nobody better for him to work with. Good for him.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:48 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 37
What is increasingly worrying now is the threadbare nature of the squad. How can any new owners like Lamb or Chalmers make this side competitive with minus 12 and fighting for survival. Someone put us in League One and whats left of the U19s should be able to step up but not the Championship.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:06 am
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 390
Not read this full thread so my apologies if it's already been covered, my question is .....would Bradford. CIty and Valley Parade partnership be possible bed partners and a way to run a RL club with a viable set of accounts ??

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:53 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2585
KCNBABT wrote:
What is increasingly worrying now is the threadbare nature of the squad. How can any new owners like Lamb or Chalmers make this side competitive with minus 12 and fighting for survival. Someone put us in League One and whats left of the U19s should be able to step up but not the Championship.


Surely the first step is actually a backer! Your comments are immaterial until that is in place.
Image

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:10 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9437
Location: Here
atomic wrote:
Surely the first step is actually a backer! Your comments are immaterial until that is in place.


Yep. That would be a start. And getting Rohan signed up first would be a good move.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:11 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9437
Location: Here
The thought of all our players playing for other clubs next year is sickening. While we are going to scrat about lucky to scrape a win with whoever we can manage to sign in a week.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:13 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9437
Location: Here
Well I'm wide awake. Hope Marc Greene is sleeping well tonight.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:32 am
les-goose
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1755
Location: Outwood Wakefield
For what its worth I think the RFL are not doing Bradford any favours if a new club is formed with the players that have already left and those that will it will be a struggle to get a competitive team out in the Championship. Minus 12 points and the likes of HKR,Broncos,Fev,Fax,Batley,Toulouse its a massive hill to climb and with reduced money from the Championship pot. If the club take some Hammerings some more fans will become sick to the back teeth and not go so more lost income. Why not start a new in Championship 1 and build steady my thoughts are if they start in Championship then the risk of going belly up again is not far away and no one wants any club to go completely from the game.
