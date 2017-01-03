What is increasingly worrying now is the threadbare nature of the squad. How can any new owners like Lamb or Chalmers make this side competitive with minus 12 and fighting for survival. Someone put us in League One and whats left of the U19s should be able to step up but not the Championship.
Not read this full thread so my apologies if it's already been covered, my question is .....would Bradford. CIty and Valley Parade partnership be possible bed partners and a way to run a RL club with a viable set of accounts ??
Surely the first step is actually a backer! Your comments are immaterial until that is in place.
