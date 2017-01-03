What is increasingly worrying now is the threadbare nature of the squad. How can any new owners like Lamb or Chalmers make this side competitive with minus 12 and fighting for survival. Someone put us in League One and whats left of the U19s should be able to step up but not the Championship.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dummyrunner, Fr13daY, Frosties., Gareth1984, GeoffRoebuck, HamsterChops, Higgin34, Highlander, Hudd-Shay, kapow, KCNBABT, MR FRISK, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, psychostring, rambull1967, redeverready, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Run leroy , run !, sandy, Smack him Jimmy, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, thepimp007, Uppo58, VanGinger, wakeyrule and 571 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|