Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:05 pm
Homer Simpson wrote:
By letting you stay in the championship it's showing that cheating does pay.


You are actually aware of what happened today?

As for cheating, isn't it puzzling how Rhinos afforded all those players within the salary cap?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:05 pm
Nothus wrote:
Didn't the club own the Coral stand (or Southbank or whatever it's called now). Is that not an asset of the club then? So what happens with that?

Even if it is. It's only worth scrap money. Who else would want that?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:08 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Even if it is. It's only worth scrap money. Who else would want that?


Is it though? Southbank was hosting events with nothing to do with the Bulls for quite a while.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:09 pm
See Tilse has left HKR, kavanagh to them, think they were in for him last time?
Users browsing this forum: 666, Anakin Skywalker, Anita Madigan, beechville, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Bicesterbull, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, CanaBull, Cassandra, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, debaser, dummyrunner, EW for PM, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Ginger, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Highlander, Homer Simpson, Iggy79, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, kapow, KCNBABT, king benny, Know I deer, LU2, Marcus Notsquare, mcfc/wire, mickyb1967, mystic eddie, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Ruggy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, thepimp007, tigertot, Trust Me, VanGinger, vbfg, vintage73, Wildthing, woolly07

