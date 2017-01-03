|
Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 8:42 pm
Posts: 17
|
Homer Simpson wrote:
By letting you stay in the championship it's showing that cheating does pay.
You are actually aware of what happened today?
As for cheating, isn't it puzzling how Rhinos afforded all those players within the salary cap?
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 560
|
Nothus wrote:
Didn't the club own the Coral stand (or Southbank or whatever it's called now). Is that not an asset of the club then? So what happens with that?
Even if it is. It's only worth scrap money. Who else would want that?
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3958
Location: Bradford
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Even if it is. It's only worth scrap money. Who else would want that?
Is it though? Southbank was hosting events with nothing to do with the Bulls for quite a while.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1277
Location: Mirfield
|
See Tilse has left HKR, kavanagh to them, think they were in for him last time?
|
Who is online
