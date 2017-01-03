Bets'y Bulls wrote: The reason they won't promote a champ 1 side now is simple. They will have budgeted and bought a team for champ 1 so would likely get stuffed every week and then relegated which we know how this then impacts on cash flow etc and stuffs them for year after

This is what I don't get.Scenario 1: New Bradford starts in Championship 1 on 0 points. A level playing field with all other clubs. Best case? They fluke promotion after finishing 5th and end up in the Championship next season, since the budget for a squad that can do that probably isn't massive. Worst case? They don't get promoted but have had a year of lower costs to settle things down and can move on from there.Scenario 2: New Bradford starts in Championship on -12 points. Best case? They just fluke avoiding relegation, but having had to spend far more money than they have been given in funding in order to do that, they're now largely in debt again. Worse case? They spend more money than they would in Champ 1 and end up relegated anyway due to having a cobbled together team and starting on -12. They're now in Champ 1 anyway, but having spent a lot more money than they would have if they'd just started there.Yeah, we've got a great deal out of this.As for current Champ 1 teams:Scenario 1: They get immediately moved up to the Championship. They only have a Champ 1 level squad, since they've spent the last few months preparing for that. They get hammered every week and get relegated, so start 2018 in Champ 1 anyway.Scenario 2: They stay in Champ 1 and have a chance of promotion having prepared for that division for the last few months. If they do get promoted, they start 2018 in the Championship. If they don't, there's still in Champ 1 anyway, as they would have been in Scenario 1.Maybe it's me, but I can't see how a Champ 1 team being thrown into the Championship with a month of pre season left would be a good thing for them?