|
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5969
|
The Season Ticket promise seems set in stone if he gets the nod .
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1741
Location: Bradford
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
The reason they won't promote a champ 1 side now is simple. They will have budgeted and bought a team for champ 1 so would likely get stuffed every week and then relegated which we know how this then impacts on cash flow etc and stuffs them for year after
This is what I don't get.
Scenario 1: New Bradford starts in Championship 1 on 0 points. A level playing field with all other clubs. Best case? They fluke promotion after finishing 5th and end up in the Championship next season, since the budget for a squad that can do that probably isn't massive. Worst case? They don't get promoted but have had a year of lower costs to settle things down and can move on from there.
Scenario 2: New Bradford starts in Championship on -12 points. Best case? They just fluke avoiding relegation, but having had to spend far more money than they have been given in funding in order to do that, they're now largely in debt again. Worse case? They spend more money than they would in Champ 1 and end up relegated anyway due to having a cobbled together team and starting on -12. They're now in Champ 1 anyway, but having spent a lot more money than they would have if they'd just started there.
Yeah, we've got a great deal out of this.
As for current Champ 1 teams:
Scenario 1: They get immediately moved up to the Championship. They only have a Champ 1 level squad, since they've spent the last few months preparing for that. They get hammered every week and get relegated, so start 2018 in Champ 1 anyway.
Scenario 2: They stay in Champ 1 and have a chance of promotion having prepared for that division for the last few months. If they do get promoted, they start 2018 in the Championship. If they don't, there's still in Champ 1 anyway, as they would have been in Scenario 1.
Maybe it's me, but I can't see how a Champ 1 team being thrown into the Championship with a month of pre season left would be a good thing for them?
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:26 pm
|
Mr Dog
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 495
Location: Not there
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Damien Irvine says he has £500,000 for a playing budget. That sounds like sensi ble management of budgets.
I reckon that would put the new club in the top 4 (possibly even top 3) for player expenditure in the Championship. So much for it going to be a struggle to avoid relegation..........
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9429
Location: Here
|
The Railwayman wrote:
Feel for you guys, all the sacrifices, all the hope has come to nought. Rugby League needs a strong Bradford, a club that was a pioneer of SL providing a fantastic spectacle with big crowds. You cannot give up, down at the Halleywell Jones or the dump that was Wilderspool as it was, we were a basket case having to sell the likes of Harris and Sculthorpe just to try and survive and watching teams built from free transfers, crikey it was awful. However, with good management and building slowly on firm foundations we finally came though it, admittedly with a benefactors help, but we got there in the end. Surely Bradford with arguably more potential than us can find a way back. I really hope so.
Good luck from the Halleywell Jones.
Thank you, but we don't have firm foundations. We are expected to try and start again in a league with no team, no coach, no
Youth set up, no staff, a 12 point deduction and 1 month to prepare.
With that start we are only heading one way.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Kiyan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 172
|
It is a desperately sad state of affairs, and one which none of the Bulls fans should be blamed for. Bulls fans have done more than their bit over the last number of years and again been *****ed by things beyond their control.
Liquidation may well be the best outcome and the one most likely to result in a positive outcome for the future.
- Earlier someone posted the statement from the administrator which included a line something along the lines of "lack of confidence in management reporting" which is a nice way to say bidders thought the books were cooked and they could end up taking on a lot more liability than they were being told. Liquidation clears all liability
- From a staff and players point of view, liquidation allows them to claim pay, redundancy etc from various HM Government funds (which while not securing their future allows them to get money they are owed). The HM Government then goes to the top of the creditors list which then puts M Green third in the list (behiind the administrator) so the chances are he will not see a penny of whatever he thinks he thinks he may be owed. ( I doubt many other companies will have extended much of a credit line)
Any new company will be free to honour any season tickets bought and hopefully they will build good will come up with something for the fans who supported their club (again) and (again) lost money.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9429
Location: Here
|
How are a new club with no ties to the old at all, which no longer exists, still going to be hamstrung by the poor decisions of previous management?
It makes no sense.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 158
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Mr Dog wrote:
I reckon that would put the new club in the top 4 (possibly even top 3) for player expenditure in the Championship. So much for it going to be a struggle to avoid relegation..........
Yeah 3 games v KR, plenty against opposition we struggled against last year ... Already 12 points behind ... It'll be a piece of mickey ...
Last edited by Scarey71
on Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:37 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2014
|
Mr Green looks entirely responsible for this whole debacle, I'm sure better times are ahead just keep the faith.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 158
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Poor Mick's copping a bit of flak from our former players on Twitter...
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2798
Location: Bradford
|
From the BBC Sport website
Head coach Rohan Smith, who joined Bradford on a three-year contract last May, and the entire playing staff were among those made redundant.
But the Australian said he and many of the players would be willing to stay on under new owners to try to revive the club's fortunes.
"I would love the opportunity to continue on if the new owners and the new management and I have the same beliefs and can work together," said Smith.
"I imagine the vast majority of players would want to stay. Many have told me today they are not interested in going anywhere else."
Some good news at least
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJW, amberavenger, Anakin Skywalker, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, bewaresheep, bitterundtwistedbull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, brian2, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, bullsonfire, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, craig hkr, dboy, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, eric35, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, Fordy, Frosties., fun time frankie, Ginger, Godiswithers, guess who, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, imwakefieldtillidie, Inoffski1, itsonlyme, jockabull, kapow, karetaker, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, LU2, madasmcmadammcmad2, Marcus Notsquare, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, Nozzy, PAC, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, simon_tem, St. Enoch, Steeler [Crawler], Stul, Tigerade, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg, Viva Tim Street, weighman, wiganermike, wire-quin, wombull, wynford and 882 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|