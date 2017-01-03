This must have been slow torture for Bulls fans, now we have reached this point it would surely have been better if we'd got here 7 weeks ago. I do believe the administrator did no favours to anyone with his constant hype about various supposed bidders.



Richard Lamb now looks your best bet at least he made it clear there would be no pot of gold but would start from scratch living within your means but working towards a strong Bradford club.



In the heat of this crushing blow I think some of you are not thinking clearly, understandably so but there is something you need to get your heads around.



To exist in any league be it championship or league 1 you need the RFL to grant membership and the RFL have told you today that if anyone wants to start a new club then it has to be in the Championship with 12 points deduction and ranked 12th and therefore minimum funding.



There is no other show in town. This is because the RFL have 11 other championship clubs to represent and ALL of them have assumed and budgeted on the basis of a Bradford club in the championship. Yes there may be fans of those clubs complaining but at this late stage the last thing any of the 11 want is Bradford not in the championship.



Anyone wanting to form a new club for 2017 ..... the RFL have stated clearly the terms in which this is possible.



IF I were you I'd prefer to sit out 2017 because if you don't like what the RFL have proposed that's what you'll have to do. A new club will be formed at some point without a shadow of a doubt........it will either be in the championship in 2017 under the terms offered or at the very bottom of the league structure starting from scratch in 2018.



Sorry to be so blunt that's how it is....IMO.



Under various ownerships the Bradford club have left creditors, sponsors, fans etc empty handed not once not twice but three times in just 5 years. There has to be consequences otherwise why would any RL club want to pay their bills? Why would any business want to support a RL club?



As ever the fans who are blameless suffer the most but the situation is what it is.