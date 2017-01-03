WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:41 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1933
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Have to say, a -12 pt start and having to play HKR three times, is a recipe for relegation. Particularly as we now don't even have a team.

Not sure I'm up for a season of watching this kind of slow death, tbh. In fact, I'm pretty sure I'm not, so the RFL had better re-think on this.

If we're going to end up in champ 1, then best it happened this time round, assuming there will be a 'this time'. Though this simply can't happen at Odsal, imo - there is no chance whatever that a [presumably] part-time, third tier club could ever pay the rent paid by the old club.


This is the "best" option according to the RFL for the championship & RL in general. But the overwhelming feeling from Bulls fans is that it is the worst option for the Bulls.

I'm beginning to think champ1 is the best option for Bradford and the RFL & championship can do what they want thereafter.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:41 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 541
KCNBABT wrote:
Just heard interview on the radio with Andrew Chalmers who has said he's still keen in owning the Bradford Bulls. So no lack of interest.

Do you have any idea what he's worth?

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:43 pm
FLYINGPROP
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 4:55 am
Posts: 2154
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
If i was to marry, i dont know if i ought to, if i would, if i should , i'd marry a Prop's daughter, she'd go down, i'd go down, we'd all go down together, we'd be alright in the middle of the night going down together!!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:44 pm
bullsonfire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1337
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER


Like the Murphy's...
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:46 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1366
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER

Alright Ken, calm yourself.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:47 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3537
What guarantees are there though, that if the bulls re-surface in championship second tier, that cloth will be cut accordingly?

There needs to be more discussion on cloth cutting.

Liquidation is exciting though, a new development, all the administrations were getting kind of samey.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:47 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27407
Location: MACS0647-JD
Talk of the "best option" for the Bulls is taking an awful lot for granted, you can/t sensibly even think about options until you have an idea of what type and level of an organisation you want options for.

It would take some sharp moves and plenty of cash to keep in place the youth and academy assets we have grown, and if I'm being honest, if all that youth setup is down the pan, then I don't think I see the point.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:48 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 665
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER


Thanks for your idiotic input moron. Luckily if an earlier post the main creditor was MG with £960,000, feel for the other creditors but this one for me is the main one losing out.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:49 pm
amberavenger
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 515
Location: Bradford
Spoiled for choice on the radio if you want to wallow in sadness - Bulls specials on Radio Leeds and BCB at 6pm.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:51 pm
Bully_Boxer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7947
Location: Odsal Stadium
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
The supporters don't run the club either...yet. But thanks for your input, I feel 'told'. I will endeavour to learn from this.
