Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1933
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Have to say, a -12 pt start and having to play HKR three times, is a recipe for relegation. Particularly as we now don't even have a team.
Not sure I'm up for a season of watching this kind of slow death, tbh. In fact, I'm pretty sure I'm not, so the RFL had better re-think on this.
If we're going to end up in champ 1, then best it happened this time round, assuming there will be a 'this time'. Though this simply can't happen at Odsal, imo - there is no chance whatever that a [presumably] part-time, third tier club could ever pay the rent paid by the old club.
This is the "best" option according to the RFL for the championship & RL in general. But the overwhelming feeling from Bulls fans is that it is the worst option for the Bulls.
I'm beginning to think champ1 is the best option for Bradford and the RFL & championship can do what they want thereafter.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:41 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 541
KCNBABT wrote:
Just heard interview on the radio with Andrew Chalmers who has said he's still keen in owning the Bradford Bulls. So no lack of interest.
Do you have any idea what he's worth?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:43 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 4:55 am
Posts: 2154
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:44 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1337
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
Like the Murphy's...
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:46 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1366
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
Alright Ken, calm yourself.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:47 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3537
What guarantees are there though, that if the bulls re-surface in championship second tier, that cloth will be cut accordingly?
There needs to be more discussion on cloth cutting.
Liquidation is exciting though, a new development, all the administrations were getting kind of samey.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:47 pm
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27407Location:
MACS0647-JD
Talk of the "best option" for the Bulls is taking an awful lot for granted, you can/t sensibly even think about options until you have an idea of what type and level of an organisation you want options for.
It would take some sharp moves and plenty of cash to keep in place the youth and academy assets we have grown, and if I'm being honest, if all that youth setup is down the pan, then I don't think I see the point.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:48 pm
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 665
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
Thanks for your idiotic input moron. Luckily if an earlier post the main creditor was MG with £960,000, feel for the other creditors but this one for me is the main one losing out.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:49 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 515
Location: Bradford
Spoiled for choice on the radio if you want to wallow in sadness - Bulls specials on Radio Leeds and BCB at 6pm.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:51 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7947
Location: Odsal Stadium
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Woe to the poor Bulls but in the real world now the club is liquidated do all the creditors lose all their money AGAIN? Do all the staff and players lose their jobs AGAIN? Your beloved club is crooked to the core and the RFL are in on it!!!! Cut the crap of how it's everyone's fault when the blame is with Bradford Bulls RLFC RANT OVER
The supporters don't run the club either...yet. But thanks for your input, I feel 'told'. I will endeavour to learn from this.
