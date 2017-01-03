Bulliac wrote: Have to say, a -12 pt start and having to play HKR three times, is a recipe for relegation. Particularly as we now don't even have a team.



Not sure I'm up for a season of watching this kind of slow death, tbh. In fact, I'm pretty sure I'm not, so the RFL had better re-think on this.



If we're going to end up in champ 1, then best it happened this time round, assuming there will be a 'this time'. Though this simply can't happen at Odsal, imo - there is no chance whatever that a [presumably] part-time, third tier club could ever pay the rent paid by the old club.

This is the "best" option according to the RFL for the championship & RL in general. But the overwhelming feeling from Bulls fans is that it is the worst option for the Bulls.I'm beginning to think champ1 is the best option for Bradford and the RFL & championship can do what they want thereafter.