It does seem odd for any new club to be potentially allowed to remain in the championship in 2017 but those that aren't happy about it from other clubs will soon get their wish to see Bradford in League 1 as survival in the championship would be virtually impossible. The team (if there is one) would be made up of players not wanted anywhere else. The coach? Well who knows? The future? I don't expect us to be afford to keep running our academy on no central distribution.



Any new owner is therefore going to have a job on to sell any tickets for 2017 and therefore find it difficult to make ends meet. Admin again this time next year anyone? Or maybe we might be spared the trouble...