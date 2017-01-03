WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Phoenix from the flames?

 
Post a reply

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:12 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4925
Location: Over there
To put a positive spin, what you will have is a new company running the license granted to the Bradford Bulls, with a lower level of debilitating financial commitments for next year, and run better, more efficiently, with Championship gates (which will allow growth). No one supports the company. Fans support the licence granted to the Bradford Bulls by the RFL, and all that has happened is that the owner of the license will change, but on a better and more solid footing. I'm sure most things are in place.

Onwards and upwards. See you in the Million Pound Game in 2018.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:17 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6979
I feel for the Bulls fans- but the RFL proposal stinks to high heaven.
Sod the people owed a million (including players and staff) just start again with no debts from scratch like some dodgy builders firm.
The Bulls should keep going but they shouldn't be just given a place in the championship to save the RFLs blushes. What message does that give to the other clubs doing the right thing in champ 1!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:17 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It does seem odd for any new club to be potentially allowed to remain in the championship in 2017 but those that aren't happy about it from other clubs will soon get their wish to see Bradford in League 1 as survival in the championship would be virtually impossible. The team (if there is one) would be made up of players not wanted anywhere else. The coach? Well who knows? The future? I don't expect us to be afford to keep running our academy on no central distribution.

Any new owner is therefore going to have a job on to sell any tickets for 2017 and therefore find it difficult to make ends meet. Admin again this time next year anyone? Or maybe we might be spared the trouble...
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:18 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3480
Location: Hornsea
If there is one good thing to come out of all this it is that it has pee'd off Blue Sox fans.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:19 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So in summary those from other clubs need not bother getting their knickers in twist unless we pull off the impossible and reform and manage to stay up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:20 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rugbyreddog wrote:
If there is one good thing to come out of all this it is that it has pee'd off Blue Sox fans.


The fact that it's peed off fans from Fax, Wakey and Hudders shows how insecure they are even when we're at this low ebb. They need help! :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, Anakin Skywalker, Ashton Bears, Bal, Barnsley Tiger, Bartholemew Smythe, beechville, beefy1, bigalf, Binosh, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, bren2k, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, caslad75, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, craig hkr, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, daveyz999, dddooommm, debaser, Doc Brown, dr_noangel, Duckman, dummyrunner, Dux, el red, ex Bull Dog, Exiled down south, Fevxr2i, fifty50, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, Ginger, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, Homer_J_Simpson, Hutchyfromcas, Iggy79, jools, jpleigh, kapow, KCNBABT, leg_end, LeythIg, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, MashPotatoes, Mintball, Mirfieldbull, MonkeyLover, Mr Dog, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), newgroundb4wakey, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlfan, rlgear, roger daly, rossybull, rover 2000, rugbyreddog, SaBadSel, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SirStan, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Clan, the fucitolbladderwrack, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tigersteve, tigertot, tikkabull, Tricky2309, tristram, Trustafox, vbfg, victarmeldrew, wantawin, Wheels, wombull, woolcity, woolly07, wtid71 and 1098 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,7252,57775,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  