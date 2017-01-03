|
To put a positive spin, what you will have is a new company running the license granted to the Bradford Bulls, with a lower level of debilitating financial commitments for next year, and run better, more efficiently, with Championship gates (which will allow growth). No one supports the company. Fans support the licence granted to the Bradford Bulls by the RFL, and all that has happened is that the owner of the license will change, but on a better and more solid footing. I'm sure most things are in place.
Onwards and upwards. See you in the Million Pound Game in 2018.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:17 pm
jools
I feel for the Bulls fans- but the RFL proposal stinks to high heaven.
Sod the people owed a million (including players and staff) just start again with no debts from scratch like some dodgy builders firm.
The Bulls should keep going but they shouldn't be just given a place in the championship to save the RFLs blushes. What message does that give to the other clubs doing the right thing in champ 1!
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:17 pm
It does seem odd for any new club to be potentially allowed to remain in the championship in 2017 but those that aren't happy about it from other clubs will soon get their wish to see Bradford in League 1 as survival in the championship would be virtually impossible. The team (if there is one) would be made up of players not wanted anywhere else. The coach? Well who knows? The future? I don't expect us to be afford to keep running our academy on no central distribution.
Any new owner is therefore going to have a job on to sell any tickets for 2017 and therefore find it difficult to make ends meet. Admin again this time next year anyone? Or maybe we might be spared the trouble...
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:18 pm
If there is one good thing to come out of all this it is that it has pee'd off Blue Sox fans.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:19 pm
So in summary those from other clubs need not bother getting their knickers in twist unless we pull off the impossible and reform and manage to stay up.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:20 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
If there is one good thing to come out of all this it is that it has pee'd off Blue Sox fans.
The fact that it's peed off fans from Fax, Wakey and Hudders shows how insecure they are even when we're at this low ebb. They need help!
Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:21 pm
Welham, Mellor and Clare the first to be snapped up. Watching the other teams cherry pick our talent is going to be difficult to stomach.
