To put a positive spin, what you will have is a new company running the license granted to the Bradford Bulls, with a lower level of debilitating financial commitments for next year, and run better, more efficiently, with Championship gates (which will allow growth). No one supports the company. Fans support the licence granted to the Bradford Bulls by the RFL, and all that has happened is that the owner of the license will change, but on a better and more solid footing. I'm sure most things are in place.



Onwards and upwards. See you in the Million Pound Game in 2018.