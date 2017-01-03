I am deeply saddened to hear about the events that has happened with the Bulls. I sincerely hope that something positive comes about from the awful news of liquidation and my thoughts are with ALL personnel associated with the club. Having visited Odsal with a friend I found the stadium, atmosphere and fans a great experience and from that point onwards always kept an eye on your results.

As a follower of the Rhinos I honestly say I had taken for granted the success we had achieved. With the sad events that has happened today with the Bulls I hope I will be more appreciative of any future success that I may witness in the future.



I genuinely hope that Bradford Bulls will return in a new guise and I for one will be extremely happy.