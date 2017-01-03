WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phoenix from the flames?

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:42 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
I don't feel comfortable with reforming in the championship on -12. It will rightly vex all the other clubs off. But we've no got a competitive squad to try and avoid relegation. It won't be made up of the current players. It will be a last minute put together hash job with regular beatings and fans will continue to walk away.

I would rather we drop down to L1 and reform and build up and start a brand new journey together.

Think we may have to prepare ourselves for an almighty backlash...


If you drop down to L1 that in itself creates other problems for the RFL. Blackpool needs the correct number of teams and that would necessitate a club being promoted or not relagated. That team would immediately be at a disadvantage as they will have recruited for a season in championship 1.

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:43 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
1217 guests. Where's Roy Castle when you need him


Car crash rubber-neckers
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:43 pm
dddooommm wrote:
There is no way we can reform the club with just over a month until the start of the season. The only way it will be possible is if the RFL approved bidder was waiting in the wings until the club was liquidated and debt free to come and pick up the pieces?


This. There is a month before the season starts. It's not possible to find owners, players, a ground, sell tickets, get kit and all the million other things that need to happen before the season starts. And then to possibly try to compete in the Championship?
It can't happen, unless something has already been put in place.
(and I feel fine)

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:44 pm
Keiththered wrote:
If you drop down to L1 that in itself creates other problems for the RFL. Blackpool needs the correct number of teams and that would necessitate a club being promoted or not relagated. That team would immediately be at a disadvantage as they will have recruited for a season in championship 1.


Haven't the RFL got to protect their investment in Odsal too? Could this fantastical new Bradford team afford the rent if playing in Ch1?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:45 pm
dddooommm wrote:
There is no way we can reform the club with just over a month until the start of the season. The only way it will be possible is if the RFL approved bidder was waiting in the wings until the club was liquidated and debt free to come and pick up the pieces?


Fully agree with that. Given that seems to be the message that the media have got hold of, there would see, to be a degree of truth in it.

Not sure where I stand now, followed this club since 67 through thick and thin, but I'm just so tired and ticked off with the whole shooting match.

Hopefully several people won't sleep soundly tonight knowing the role they played in this, 11 years from World Champions to this, f**king incredible

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:46 pm
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/391 ... m=referral

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:46 pm
RFL's statement confirming the position of new club starting on -12 in Championship.

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/391 ... ford-bulls

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:46 pm
Keiththered wrote:
If you drop down to L1 that in itself creates other problems for the RFL. Blackpool needs the correct number of teams and that would necessitate a club being promoted or not relagated. That team would immediately be at a disadvantage as they will have recruited for a season in championship 1.


As opposed to the "Bulls" who have no players? That will be a good season.

It shows the stupidity and flawed nature of the whole Blackpool concept doesn't it.
(and I feel fine)

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:47 pm
I am deeply saddened to hear about the events that has happened with the Bulls. I sincerely hope that something positive comes about from the awful news of liquidation and my thoughts are with ALL personnel associated with the club. Having visited Odsal with a friend I found the stadium, atmosphere and fans a great experience and from that point onwards always kept an eye on your results.
As a follower of the Rhinos I honestly say I had taken for granted the success we had achieved. With the sad events that has happened today with the Bulls I hope I will be more appreciative of any future success that I may witness in the future.

I genuinely hope that Bradford Bulls will return in a new guise and I for one will be extremely happy.

Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:48 pm
You'd have to believe that they've been working on a Plan B for a while, because there's no way to pull everything together from scratch between now and February.

Hopefully, the RFL have 'signalled' to the players and their agents that, if they hold tight, they can be TUPE'd over to a new company in the next day or two. OK, a few will doubtless 'do a Kopczak', but hopefully the bulk of the squad will remain (if only because nobody else has any space on their cap to sign them!)
