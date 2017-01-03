It depends on what the bidders wanted to do in the first place.



Now Green is out of the way, there's the ground, the RFL lease and whatever the proposals which RFL reportedly agreed to. Whatever those are, they can all be done.



So any bidder would need to re=form a brand new club, and get on with whatever they were planning, but will need to literally start from scratch.



OTOH they no longer have to make any offer to the administrator so in that sense they are better off.



If anyone wants to pick up the Bulls club name and mantle then however they must face a penalty from the RFL and that should in fairness to Omar include no money for a year. Only a completely different club with no Bulls continuity or ties could evade penalties from the RFL. Otherwise going bust becomes a way out of debts and disadvantages other competitor clubs who weren't spending more than they could afford.