Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:23 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So will something come out of the ashes?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:24 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7127
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Mick. Butt naked and with a dragon on each shoulder.

Game of Owners.

Game of Owners.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:25 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 540
Bullseye wrote:
So will something come out of the ashes?

Depends on how quickly things can be agreed so we can actually sign some players to play!!!!

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:26 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1361
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
While I have my doubts, if the RFL and a prospective bidder have found a way to salvage Rugby League in Bradford while stitching up Mark Green I will laugh my fat hairy behind off. :SHOOT: :mrgreen:
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:26 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1932
Location: Bradford
Nope.

Options stay in Championship - There are only 46 points to play for. We play HKR 3times, so thats -6 & then another -12.
Out of only 23 games, we are starting with 9 defeats, what's the point of that? Which players will sign up for that? But seems to be RFL preferred option.

Or start 0 points in Champ1. I would go with this, if only because the RFL don't want to do it.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:27 pm
daveyz999
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 1642
With zero liability and a handful of ex-employees (playing and non-playing) available immediately, this may be the best time to reform.

Quicker we can get a new club going, more chance we have of re-signing the youngsters.

The statement from the RFL is the one thing i'm waiting for, I want to know what their intentions are for a professional club in Bradford.

Essentially the RFL can now appoint their preferred bidder.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:28 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3480
Location: Hornsea
Waiting for Frank to come on here and tell us it is now a done deal for new owners to take over. Full of BS.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'll be surprised if this idea of re-forming within a fortnight isn't a total disaster.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:30 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27396
Location: MACS0647-JD
It depends on what the bidders wanted to do in the first place.

Now Green is out of the way, there's the ground, the RFL lease and whatever the proposals which RFL reportedly agreed to. Whatever those are, they can all be done.

So any bidder would need to re=form a brand new club, and get on with whatever they were planning, but will need to literally start from scratch.

OTOH they no longer have to make any offer to the administrator so in that sense they are better off.

If anyone wants to pick up the Bulls club name and mantle then however they must face a penalty from the RFL and that should in fairness to Omar include no money for a year. Only a completely different club with no Bulls continuity or ties could evade penalties from the RFL. Otherwise going bust becomes a way out of debts and disadvantages other competitor clubs who weren't spending more than they could afford.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Phoenix from the flames?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:30 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9418
Location: Here
Why take a 12pt penalty for a club that no longer exists? Plus, as someone said, the hardest fixtures for a team with no players?

Start again in championship 1 on zero. That's the only option. We would get relegated anyway with that handicap.
(and I feel fine)
