wire-quin wrote: Is Sale not Manchester?

The city rather than the county.I would say Sale (Swinton) are Greater Manchester.In the same way Salford, Rochdale, Oldham, Leigh and Wigan are.So a Swinton move to Belle Vue is a move to the city of Manchester from the borough of Trafford which is Greater Manchester is what I was trying to say.How this affects the speedway I am not sure.