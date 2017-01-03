The news is a few weeks out of date, but I've not seen it on here yet, so I thought I'd share. Manchester Rangers have applied to the RFL to join League 1 (I assume for 2018).For anyone not aware, Manchester Rangers were established in 2012 and are trying to build on the heritage of the famous Broughton/Belle Vue Rangers based east of the city centre.On the field, they're playing in the North West Mens Div2 and finished mid table last season.But off the field is where they're really making their mark. Since they were founded, they've always aspired to create a professional Manchester-based club, and this application itself has been two years in the making. They play their games at the impressive Manchester Regional Arena, which is part of the Etihad Campus. They already sell season tickets. They've forged commercial links with Manchester Met, Manchester College and an impressive list of sponsors.In the community game; they've set up a community lottery and they deliver coaching in schools in Manchester and are running an academy.