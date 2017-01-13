WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sky Sports Darts

Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:55 pm
Look that's not enya wrote:
I read in one of the papers today that the fella who won the darts comp went to lift up the trophy, when someone got on the stage and nicked it off him. Was it Cunningham who pinched it, because with his coaching record and tactics that'll be the only chance he'll have winning a trophy as coach.
I wonder if the bars open all day at these darts events. If so do they have any crowd trouble.


No , they're all too pi55ed to fight :wink:
Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:21 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
No , they're all too pi55ed to fight :wink:

Barf. I wonder if they have a big screen so the fans can watch the games, because the fans must be a fair distance away. I couldn't go any sporting event just watch it on tv's or a screen, you may as well stay at home. Saying that though i do have mates who when they go to works do's at the horse racing, or saints games, they don't leave the bar and don't watch what is on offer. I can understand not watching saints, but I'd be undecided about the horses.

Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 9:33 pm
Look that's not enya wrote:
Barf. I wonder if they have a big screen so the fans can watch the games, because the fans must be a fair distance away. I couldn't go any sporting event just watch it on tv's or a screen, you may as well stay at home. Saying that though i do have mates who when they go to works do's at the horse racing, or saints games, they don't leave the bar and don't watch what is on offer. I can understand not watching saints, but I'd be undecided about the horses.


Exactly , they go , get dressed up , get pi55ed , sing daft songs , particularly the one daft one , and watch a big TV screen showing a little oblong section of a dart board ( well some do , most just sing and drink )

The production costs compared to a proper sports match would be considerably less for the time involved , but we still get those on here making out that Barry Hearn is some kind of super marketing guru

Now I'm not saying he couldn't improve what we have and do , but I have my doubts , and the two ' sports ' cannot be compared IMO
Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:57 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Exactly , they go , get dressed up , get pi55ed , sing daft songs , particularly the one daft one , and watch a big TV screen showing a little oblong section of a dart board ( well some do , most just sing and drink )

The production costs compared to a proper sports match would be considerably less for the time involved , but we still get those on here making out that Barry Hearn is some kind of super marketing guru

Now I'm not saying he couldn't improve what we have and do , but I have my doubts , and the two ' sports ' cannot be compared IMO


but doesn't your point support the view that Barry Hearn is a super marketing guru? He wasn't, or isn't too shabby when it comes to the 'sport' of snooker another game that should by rights have limited appeal

Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:15 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
but doesn't your point support the view that Barry Hearn is a super marketing guru? He wasn't, or isn't too shabby when it comes to the 'sport' of snooker another game that should by rights have limited appeal


Fishing too :shock:


I think a good time for Barry Hearn to get involved in RL would've been whilst he was chairman at Leyton Orient, either buying into or working with London Broncos to re-home them at Brisbane Rd.

He wouldn't have put up with Hughes' mistakes (or made those mistakes himself), and the size & location of Brisbane Rd would've been ideal to finally lay some long lasting roots.

Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 1:31 pm
DGM wrote:
Fishing too :shock:


I think a good time for Barry Hearn to get involved in RL would've been whilst he was chairman at Leyton Orient, either buying into or working with London Broncos to re-home them at Brisbane Rd.

He wouldn't have put up with Hughes' mistakes (or made those mistakes himself), and the size & location of Brisbane Rd would've been ideal to finally lay some long lasting roots.


I can't argue with your Barry Hearn Brisbane Road Broncos viewpoint as all that moving around really puts a spanner in the works when trying to build a team and fan base especially in a city as diverse and the size of 'that there London'.

As far as fishing is concerned whether it is the most tele-visual activity is obviously in the eye of the beholder, but, there is massive participation, nationwide so why not

Re: Sky Sports Darts

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 2:09 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
I can't argue with your Barry Hearn Brisbane Road Broncos viewpoint as all that moving around really puts a spanner in the works when trying to build a team and fan base especially in a city as diverse and the size of 'that there London'.

As far as fishing is concerned whether it is the most tele-visual activity is obviously in the eye of the beholder, but, there is massive participation, nationwide so why not


:D , my old man is a keen fisherman, and we once watched 'Fish-o-Mania' for a couple of hours ( :oops: ), which is another of Hearn's ideas. It wasn't actually that bad, more because they make it more entertaining to the casual viewer by doing 'weigh ins' quite often, which meant the you could see a 'live' leader board.


That said, it's not our product that needs changing, it's the whole set up away from the pitch. Heard would do wonders for mass appeal I think, and really get to grips with the marketing and use his relationship with Sky to fight for better deals & programming.

We'd still IMO be left with a hole that needed filling for everything else the RFL are currently crap at.



Nigel Wood has been in post for 10 years now at the RFL, and a director for 15 years or so. He's also been SL Chief since 1996.

Also, Neville Smith at Sky has been running the RL coverage for 25 years, along with Hemmings and Stevo (thankfully now retired). Whilst the coverage has been ok, we still have a programme full of 80's rock music, robots running around in the intro, 7 different people speaking to us, scheduling that's getting worse and a diminished presence on the channels.

Surly the sport needs freshening up?
