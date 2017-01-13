Uncle Rico wrote: I can't argue with your Barry Hearn Brisbane Road Broncos viewpoint as all that moving around really puts a spanner in the works when trying to build a team and fan base especially in a city as diverse and the size of 'that there London'.



As far as fishing is concerned whether it is the most tele-visual activity is obviously in the eye of the beholder, but, there is massive participation, nationwide so why not

, my old man is a keen fisherman, and we once watched 'Fish-o-Mania' for a couple of hours (), which is another of Hearn's ideas. It wasn't actually that bad, more because they make it more entertaining to the casual viewer by doing 'weigh ins' quite often, which meant the you could see a 'live' leader board.That said, it's not our product that needs changing, it's the whole set up away from the pitch. Heard would do wonders for mass appeal I think, and really get to grips with the marketing and use his relationship with Sky to fight for better deals & programming.We'd still IMO be left with a hole that needed filling for everything else the RFL are currently crap at.Nigel Wood has been in post for 10 years now at the RFL, and a director for 15 years or so. He's also been SL Chief since 1996.Also, Neville Smith at Sky has been running the RL coverage for 25 years, along with Hemmings and Stevo (thankfully now retired). Whilst the coverage has been ok, we still have a programme full of 80's rock music, robots running around in the intro, 7 different people speaking to us, scheduling that's getting worse and a diminished presence on the channels.Surly the sport needs freshening up?