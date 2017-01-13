Look that's not enya wrote:
Barf. I wonder if they have a big screen so the fans can watch the games, because the fans must be a fair distance away. I couldn't go any sporting event just watch it on tv's or a screen, you may as well stay at home. Saying that though i do have mates who when they go to works do's at the horse racing, or saints games, they don't leave the bar and don't watch what is on offer. I can understand not watching saints, but I'd be undecided about the horses.
Exactly , they go , get dressed up , get pi55ed , sing daft songs , particularly the one daft one , and watch a big TV screen showing a little oblong section of a dart board ( well some do , most just sing and drink )
The production costs compared to a proper sports match would be considerably less for the time involved , but we still get those on here making out that Barry Hearn is some kind of super marketing guru
Now I'm not saying he couldn't improve what we have and do , but I have my doubts , and the two ' sports ' cannot be compared IMO
