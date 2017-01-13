Look that's not enya wrote:

I read in one of the papers today that the fella who won the darts comp went to lift up the trophy, when someone got on the stage and nicked it off him. Was it Cunningham who pinched it, because with his coaching record and tactics that'll be the only chance he'll have winning a trophy as coach.

I wonder if the bars open all day at these darts events. If so do they have any crowd trouble.