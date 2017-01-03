|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2580
|
I see Sky have a Sky Sports Darts channel..Possibly they could create a Sky Sports RL channel and actually start promoting the game.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10344
|
atomic wrote:
I see Sky have a Sky Sports Darts channel..Possibly they could create a Sky Sports RL channel and actually start promoting the game.
It's only for the duration of the World Championship, same way they've done sky sports ashes etc in the past. But yes it would be nice if we got similar treatment during GF week or something.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:41 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 4:54 pm
Posts: 4120
Location: SouthStand
|
Yes, ideal time would be Magic Weekend.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:15 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6873
Location: Central Coast
|
I'm sure it won't be a surprise but Fox will be running with a 24hr NRL channel this season. It will be $50 bucks a month well spent! (That's about 30 quid a month for a fox subscription including sports)
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2354Location:
advertising my villa
|
A someone said above would only work for Magic Weekend the way it does for Darts, Cricket, Ryder cup and other golf tournaments etc....
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 406
|
The game needs a Barry Hearne to promote the game
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4611
|
Mark_W wrote:
Yes, ideal time would be Magic Weekend.
For an event which has no meaning or relevance?
Ridiculous suggestion.
|
|
Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 657
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
The game needs a Barry Hearne to promote the game
Let's not get carried away , just how successful would the darts be if they took away the booze ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brenio, Brummy Leyther, craig hkr, giddyupoldfella, GUBRATS, Hessle rover, Him, Iggy79, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, MattyB, Mightygiants1895, Paul Hamilton, proper-shaped-balls, rugbyleague88, Salford red all over, SmokeyTA, SRead24892, TFC, the artist, The Devil's Advocate, Tron, Uncle Rico, vastman, wakeyrule, WF Rhino, wiganermike, Willzay, wrencat1873, yorkieboy52 and 316 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|