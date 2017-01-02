Yet another mercurially talented RL player, who is just a wrongun; he lurches from one crisis to another, burning bridges as he goes, such that he'll end up with no options at all.
Shame.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, alegend, bentleberry, Ceps, coco the fullback, cosmicat, eric35, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Paddyfc, poplar cats alive, The Dreadnought, Theoldscoreboardend, Wakefield No 1, Whatisup, Yosemite Sam and 303 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|